Sports
NASCAR orders ceasefire in Chase Elliott-Kevin Harvick feud
CHARLOTTE, NC — It only lasted about a day after Chase Elliott Kevin Harvick. wished “a merry outdoor season and a happy Christmas” for NASCAR’s reigning champion to get the zinger on merchandise on its official website.
The holiday-themed gear even has a tab in the online store.
It’s the kind of troll that would typically infuriate Harvick and instigate another round of retaliation in his raging feud with Elliott.
But Elliott needn’t worry. NASCAR crushed this rivalry in a conference call with both teams before the drivers even arrived at Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday’s opening race of the third round of the playoffs. In a short message to drivers, their crew chiefs, car owners and manufacturer representatives, NASCAR this week warned of dire consequences if Elliott and Harvick continue their battle.
Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief, indicated that the NASCAR intervention was to protect the integrity of the playoffs.
“The message NASCAR has conveyed is that they have tried their best to make it happen and they are over it,” Gustafson said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I commend them for allowing us to race, but I think they’ve had enough. They’ve made that pretty clear.”
Elliott tries to advance to the championship final to defend his cup title. Harvick was eliminated last week when he destroyed himself as Elliott approached his rear bumper.
Harvick had wrecked Elliott earlier in the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as payback for Elliott, which cost him a win three weeks earlier in Bristol. After Sunday’s crash, which briefly put Elliott in danger of being eliminated in the playoffs, Elliott was told by his crew to wreck Harvick if he got the chance.
He didn’t have to do anything, though, as when Elliott and Harvick entered the tricky first corner on the hybrid road course/oval, Harvick inexplicably ran straight into the wall. He later admitted the first crash was a deliberate revenge for Bristol, but Harvick walked away when asked if the feud was over.
Elliott then gave his verbal jab, team owner Rick Hendrick called on NASCAR to intervene and NASCAR eventually shut it down.
“They’re trying to get the participants to compete and the participants are the ones who decide the outcome of the races and let the participants sort it out for themselves,” Gustafson said. “I think that’s the way it should be, right? The story shouldn’t be NASCAR. It should be about the competitors, racing and being the best they can be.”
The ceasefire was greeted with disdain on social media by fans thirsting for more punches and bangs between two of NASCAR’s top stars, but it was welcomed by some drivers who were still in the title race.
Joey Logano, who has been involved in his own share of past feuds, stood right in front of Elliott when Harvick crushed him in Charlotte. He said drivers should be aware of who is angry with whom on the track.
“I’m just trying to avoid it, you know? Or at least be aware of the situation,” Logano said. “We follow and understand what the drama is on the track because you can get into the crossfire.”
Tony Stewart, co-owner of Harvick’s car, declined to comment on the altercation with Elliott, noting: “I respect both drivers, and talking about it doesn’t help my organization or me as the owner.” .” But he acknowledged the frustration of Harvick, who had a series-high nine wins last year but has yet to hit the win lane in 2021.
Harvick has never been winless since joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, the year of his only title. He has only been eliminated twice in his 21-year Cup career.
“It’s probably one of the worst years he’s ever had, and this has been a frustrating year for all of us in the organization, but for him I guarantee it was frustrating because this isn’t the standard he’s used to and that he expects and he commands,” Stewart said. “And that’s a champion. All champions are like that. They’re not happy and he’s not happy, and we all know that.”
