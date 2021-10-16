Herman leads UKXC at FSU Pre-Nationals





TALAHASSEE, Fla.TheNo. 27 The University of Kentucky women’s cross country team and men’s cross country team finished the Florida State University Pre-Nationals meeting with a solid 22nd place Tori Herman in the women’s Garnet 6Kon Friday. The women’s team finished 12th and the men’s team finished 18th in the men’s Garnet 6K. women’s races Hermanran set the 6K in 20:16.1 for a personal best of 6K. She is now in the top 25 in all three competitions she has run this season, including a win at the Commodore Classic and a 21st place finish at Notre Dame. The women’s team finished 12th out of 33 teams with all five scoring runners in the top 110 out of 243. The next few finishers for the women were Perri Bockrath and Jenna Gearing . Bockrath has had an impressive season so far, consistently finishing second fastest for the Cats. She finished 51st (20:42.2) and had a similar finish at Notre Dame, where she finished 52nd. In Gearing’s second game of the season, she clocked a time of 20:47.9 and finished in 63rd place. Rounding out the top five for the women were: Kaitlyn Lacy and Rachel Boice , who finished 104th and 108th respectively. Sophie Carrier was UKXC’s first finisher in the women’s open 6K with a 21st place and a time of 21:36.1. men’s races Ethan Kern led the men’s team for the third consecutive meeting with an 80th place finish in the men’s 8K, with a time of 24:06.2. Matt Duvall Kern immediately followed with an 84th place (24:09.1). Jake Allen finished next and placed 99th (24:15.5). The men’s team finished the race in 18th place with three runners in the top 100. Forty teams and 304 runners took part in the race, and this was the third meeting of the season where Kern, Duvall and Allen finished first, second and third. ended up ahead of the Cats. The top five for the men ended with Aaron Withrow and Jacob Brizendine , ending in 134th (24:29.9) and 160th (24:41.8) respectively. Theo Bachmann ledUKin the men’s open 8K, running for 40th place (25:06.8). Next one Kentuckycrosscountry heads to Columbia, Missouri on Friday, October 29 for the 2021 SEC Cross Country Championships. Follow Kentucky Track and Field and Cross Countryfacebook,Instagram,Twitterand on UKathletics.com.

