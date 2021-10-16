No. 12 UK Womens Swimming & Diving Tops Ohio on Friday





LEXINGTON, Kentucky — A celebratory evening concluded by the No. 12 women’s swim and dive team at the University of Kentucky who took a 190-102 win over Ohio at the Lancaster Aquatic Center on Friday. Before the start of the meet, the Wildcats unveiled their 2021 Southeastern Conference championship banner as the team presented their commemorative rings. “The energy by the pool tonight was amazing, and it was great to see so many alumni come back and support us as we celebrated our SEC Championship in 2021,” said head coach Lars Jorgensen . “Ohio is a well-coached team that swam great, and I’m thankful they came down and competed against us.” The meet started on a high note like Lauren Poole (55.04), Bridget Engel (1:04.03), Izzy Gatic (54.22), and Megan Drumm (52.20) won the first 400 medley relay in a combined time of 3:45.49. The Wildcats took the top two places in a number of events, including the 1,000 free behind a first-place finish of Beth McNeese (10:12.83) and a second place of Caroline Benda (10:20.78). Caitlin Brooks (2:00.31) and Leah Luckett (2:02.91) also went back 1-2 in the 200. Bridget Engel was a double winner for the UK, finishing first in both the 100 chest (1:03.77) and the 200 chest (2:18.25). She led a sweep the longer of the two distances as Anna Havens Rice (2:20.22) and Olivia Mendenhall (2:20.23) followed close behind, while Mendenhall was the runner-up in the 100 chest (1:04.03). Claiming the sprint events was Kaitlynn Wheeler after winning both the 50 free (23.58) and the 100 free (51.30). Kaelan Daly raced to second in those events with times of 23.81 and 52.18 with Kristyn Sabol making it a sweep in the 100 by finishing third in 52.24. Gati also won two events for the Wildcats, first winning the 200 free (1:49.67) before winning the 500 free (4:56.64). Megan Drumm (5:00.65) and Kelly Rodriguez (5:02.20) finished second and third respectively in the 500 free time Riley Gaines (1:57.94), Bailey Bonnett (2:00.25), and Poole (2:02.49) swept the 200 flies. Kyndal Knight led a UK sweep in the 3-meter with a score of 361.50 followed by Morgan Southall (318.08) and Abby Devereaux (306.68). The same trio of Knight (299.10), Southall (290.03) and Devereaux (262.88) also took the top three of the 1-meter. “It was so nice to see all the alumni and Big Blue Nation show up to support us,” said Co-Captain Bonnett. “We had a lot of energy today for a nice meeting, and we can’t wait to see what happens for us.” Both the men’s and women’s teams will return to action for a two-day competition against SEC foe Auburn and ACC powerhouse NC State on October 22-23. The tri-meet will take place at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center in Auburn, Alabama. For the latest on the Kentucky swim and dive program, follow: @UKSwimDive on Twitter and on Instagram, on facebook and on the web at UKathletics.com.

