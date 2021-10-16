Michigan puts Maryland aside in straight sets at Cliff Keen Arena





Next game: Wisconsin 16-10-2021 | 4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON Big Ten Network Jess Mruzik led the Wolverines with 17 kills, hitting .414.

Scottee Johnson had a double-double of 38 assists and 10 digs.

Hannah Grant registered its fourth game as the season with 20 digs or more. Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (Cliff Keen Arena)

Score: Michigan 3, Maryland 0 (25-15, 28-26, 25-20)

Facts: UM (11-5, 4-3 B1G), UM (14-5, 2-5 B1G)

Next UM event: Saturday October 16 — vs. Wisconsin (Crisler Center), 4:30 PM ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan volleyball team kicked off its home weekend with a sweep of Maryland (25-15, 28-26, 25-20) on Friday night (Oct. 15) at the Cliff Keen Arena. sophomore Jess Mruzik led a three-pronged attack for the Wolverines, finishing with 17 kills while hitting .414. Senior Paige Jones Added 15 kills and eight digs while junior May Pertofsky had another well-rounded performance of 10 kills, four total blocks, and four service aces. The Los Angeles, California native has had four aces or more in two of the last three games. On the defensive side of the net, redshirt sophomore libero Hannah Grant finished with an impressive 20 digs and five assists added. sophomore setter Scottee Johnson also had a remarkable night, handing out 38 assists and finishing with a double-double, yielding 10 digs. Although it was a close battle to start the game, the Maize and Blue jumped ahead with a 7-0 run after a 13-13 tie. They finished the first set with a 12-2 run to end the set bay with a score of 25-15. Despite hitting just .184 in the set, Michigan kept Maryland at a meager -.025. In the second set, the Wolverines led by a whopping seven points, but the Terrapins didn’t go away quietly. Michigan (11-5, 4-3 Big Ten) was ahead at 24-21, but Maryland (14-5, 2-5 Big Ten) fought back to force extra points. With the Terps one point away from making the set at 26-25, Jones came through with a clutch kill to tie the score. Pertofsky moved to the service line and had one of her four aces, and Jones followed with her sixth kill of the set to give UM a 28-26 win. Set three saw Michigan play the same way as the second, jumping forward early and watching Maryland fight its way back. The Terrapins cut an eight-point lead to just two at 20-18, but the Wolverines ended with a 5-2 run to secure the sweep with a 25-20 win. Michigan batted .295 for the game, limiting Maryland to just .173 from the floor, while also doubling the Terps in service aces (8-4). Although the Terrapins had more blocks (9.5-5), UM had more digs (53-40) and assists (45-28). Michigan ends its two-game homestand on Saturday (Oct. 16) with a 4:30 p.m. showdown against Wisconsin at No. 3 at Crisler Center, a game broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

