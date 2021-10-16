Sports
Cricket fraternity reacts as CSK KKR thrash with 27 runs in final to take their 4th IPL title
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played the final of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 15).
Invited to bat first, CSK piled up a massive 192/3 in their allotted 20 overs on the back of opener Faf du Plessis’ 86 off 59 balls, including 7 fours and 3 sixes. Moeen Ali (37*), Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and Robin Uthappa (31) also made significant contributions with the bat.
Amid the carnage, Sunil Narine returned with impressive bowling figures of 2 for 26 in his four overs for KKR.
In response, Knight Riders got off to a brilliant start as the duo of Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer made 91 runs for the opening wicket. Shardul Thakur drew first blood for CSK by firing Iyer over at 32-ball 50 in the 11th and then KKR’s batting formation collapsed like a deck of cards.
While Gill perished for 43-ball 51, the likes of Nitish Rana (0), Sunil Narine (2), Eoin Morgan (4), Dinesh Karthik (9), Shakib Al Hasan (0) and Rahul Tripathi (2) failed to kill the reach the two-digit mark.
KKR faltered at 125/8 after 16.3 overs as Shivam Mavi (20) and Lockie Ferguson (18*) played handy cameos. However, it wasn’t enough because CSK bowlers limited them to 165/9.
Shardul (3-38), Josh Hazlewood (2-29) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-37) starred with the ball, securing a comprehensive 27-point win and also Chennai’s fourth IPL title.
Cricket fraternity praised MS Dhoni and his company for their remarkable performance in the all-important final and also congratulated CSK on another IPL triumph.
Check out the comments:
