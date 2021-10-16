Kansas State and Iowa State have built a football rivalry

MANHATTAN “Farmageddon.”

That name has been around since 2009, when Kansas State and Iowa State played the first of two neutral-ground football games at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

And it stuck.

Yes, it’s a light-hearted nod to the agricultural roots of the two states and a few teams that have met on the football field every year since 1917. They will collide for the 105th time on 6:30pm Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

And thanks to a recent string of hotly contested games, it’s become a legitimate rivalry.

“I think number 2 behind KU,” said Landry Weber, Kansas State senior wide receiver. “I think it’s a big game, which as a K-State fan gets us excited. It’s definitely one you want to win.”

Weber should know. His father, Stan, a Wildcat quarterback in the early 1980s, has been a radio analyst with the K-State Sports Network since 1987, 11 years before Landry was born and his older brother Stanton played wide receiver from 2011-15 for the K-State Sports Network. team. later served as coach.

As a player, Landry said, he is less involved in the rivalry simply because he focuses on preparing for the game itself. “But I have the unique perspective of being a fan, and that gives me extra motivation,” he added.

The Kansas Sunflower Showdown, of course, remains #1 on the rivals list, with the Governor’s Cup and state bragging rights at stake. But the Iowa State game also has plenty to offer.

“For me, growing up, I never really knew Kansas State and Iowa State were such a big rivalry as it is,” said K-State senior center Noah Johnson. “But ever since I joined the program, I think the cool thing about it is that we have two very similar programs that seem to be built on the same values ​​and the same cultures of under-appreciated, maybe under-appreciated guys coming in and working, and that turns out on Saturday.

“And then you have two more programs in the Midwest, the same kind of ethos, the same kind of communities, and it’s really cool. I don’t know how much other rivalry there is around agriculture, but that’s pretty cool.”

Kansas State has an 11-2 lead in its last 13 games with the Cyclones, but Iowa State has won two of the past three, including an unusual 45-0 tire blowout last year at Ames. Before that, between 2008 and 2018, 10 out of 11 single-digit matches were decided, and two years ago in Manhattan, the Wildcats came from behind to win 27-17.

K-State coach Chris Klieman, a native of Iowa, isn’t surprised that the games between the teams have been so close over the years.

“They are two teams who know each other very well, and we spend a lot of time off-season scouting them ourselves,” he said. “They’re good enough, they probably scout a little bit from everyone, but I think if teams know each other pretty well and have playmakers playing, you get competitive games.

The rivalry is also based on mutual respect. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said on many occasions that he tried to model his program after that of legendary K-State coach Bill Snyder, who retired at the end of the 2018 season.

“You’re talking about a culture program, they’re the best in the country,” Campbell said ahead of the 2017 contest in Manhattan. “I think what Coach Snyder has done and what he’s been able to do there over the time he’s done it, the ability to maintain success in this profession is very difficult.

“Here’s a man who came to the state of Kansas and built a program, and he kept up with that success.”

K-State won that battle in 2017, 20-19, when then-fresh quarterback Skylar Thompson threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber on the final round of the game.

“My first game against them was probably one of my favorite games here at K-State,” said Thompson, now a sixth-year senior. “Over the years you know it’s going to be a close game, you know it’s going to be a very physical game.

“I feel like we’re very similar programs in the way we do things, fan bases, everything. University wise I feel like we’re very congruent with each other.”

Thompson missed the last seven games of 2020, including the blowout against the state of Iowa, after sustaining a seasonal injury. But he expressed his admiration for two Cyclone players in particular.

“I went to Manning Passing Academy this summer and became really good friends with (quarterback) Brock Purdy,” Thompson said. “We spent a lot of time together at the airport and traveled together and just sharing those memories and hearing his perspective on things and things like that was really nice. We became really good friends and still keep in touch so I know that he’s a good competitor too, and (decreasing) Breece Hall, all those guys.

Breece contacted me after last year’s game and checked with me and asked me how my injury was going, things like that. They’re good people and a good program, and we understand it’s a very hard-fought football game. “

The state of Iowa eruption last year was an anomaly. K-State’s roster had been devastated by COVID-19, and the Wildcats had a true freshman quarterback in Will Howard.

But while they’re motivated by that loss, the Wildcats aren’t obsessed with it, according to Johnson.

“It’s hard not to do it, as they imposed it on us last year,” he said. “But you can’t live in the past, and this is a big game for us this week. They’re a great team.”

Both teams enter Saturday’s game 3-2, with K-State 0-2 in the Big 12 after losing consecutive to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. Iowa State is 1-1 in the league, losing 31-29 to Baylor before crushing Kansas 59-7 two weeks ago.

“It’s a 6:30 p.m. evening game between two really good teams who both need a win right now,” said Johnson. “Man, what more could you want?”

Thompson fully agreed.

“There are so many similarities between our programs and universities, the ‘Famageddon’ and all that sort of thing,” he said. “We are proud to have won this game, and I know our fans are too, and it means a lot to us.”