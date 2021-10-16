Cross Country sets a lot of PR times at the Nuttycombe Invitational





MADISON, Erase. Many of the Michigan State men’s and women’s cross country teams posted their best career individual times on Friday at the Nuttycombe Invitational, while the No. 17 MSU women took 12th place and the Spartan men finished 24th in the championship races on Friday. the Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course in Verona, Wisconsin. The Spartans competed against 17 ranked teams on both the men’s and women’s sides, competing in all four races of the day. “Today was a great opportunity to run competitively,” said Track & Field/Cross Country Director Lisa Breznau . “We coped well with setbacks and made a better team by focusing on growth and learning. We will remain team-oriented for the rest of the season. In addition, it will be important to take care of the details and recover.” In the women’s 6K “B” race, the Greens and White posted a team score of 115 points to finish fourth as a sophomore Emily Bardwell led the way with a personal best of 21:57.8 and placed 28th. Junior Lauren Freeland Placed 44th with a 22:23.3 PR time, and sophomore Taylor Visscher was close behind 47th with a PR of 22:27.8. Earned a 22:37.8 PR time junior Courtney Krupp a 51st-place finish while sophomore Fatima Giron posted a time of 22:46.6 to place 58th, junior Elizabeth Dalrymple finished 70th at 23:10.0 and red shirt junior Annika Linzmeier ran a 23:13.6 PR time to finish 75th. In the men’s 8K “B” race, the Spartans came in second with a team score of 57 points. sophomore Nathan Larson pace MSU with a time of 25:04.9 and finished 18th while senior Ty Buckley (25:12.3) placed 22nd and sophomore Alexander Penskic (25:16.2-PR) placed 25th. Both walk untethered, freshmen Patrick Byrnes (25:19.4) and Jack Pennewell (25:25.0) finished 29th and 34th respectively. Junior Joshua Smith came in right after Pennewall in 35th, with a time of 25:28.5, while fellow junior Justin Ferraro finished 55th in a PR time of 25:50.6. freshman Drew Seabase , also untied, placed 64th at 25:59.0. Rounding out the Spartans were sophomores Tyler Pritchett (68th PR 26:08.3), red shirt junior Jack Huber (72nd PR 26:16.5) and sophomore Hunter Zartman (78 26:27.0). Michigan State took 12th place with 412 points in the women’s 6K race, while New Mexico took third place in first place with 93 points to beat No. 1 NC State (second 102 points) and No. 2 BYU ( third 152 points). seniors Jenna Magness (20:05.6) and Lynsie Gram (20:29.2) once again ran the pace of the Spartans, as both set personal record times and placed fourth and 19th respectively. freshman Kaitlyn Hynes followed in 92nd by crossing the finish line with a PR of 21:13.8, while juniors Melanie Bright (21:37.2 – PR) and Katie Osika (21:41.9) were 147th and 157th respectively. In 163rd was sophomore Makenna Veen at a PR of 21:45.5, sophomore Eleanor Kendell Placed 186th with a PR of 21:56.4 and junior Noelle Adriaens finished in 258th with a time of 23:13.9. In the Men’s 8K Championship race, Wesley Kiptoo took individual first to propel No. 6 Iowa State to first place with 88 points, with No. 3 Stanford taking second (104 points) and No. 12 Tulsa third (160 points). . points). The MSU men finished 24th with 505 points, while graduate student Morgan Beadlescomb used a PR time of 23:32.2 to finish eighth. red shirt junior Fraser Wilson also posted a PR with a time of 24:33.0 to finish 104th, and junior James Uhlenberg made his season debut with a time of 24:41.0 to finish in 125th. A time of 24:41.6 deserved red shirt junior Abdi Ahmed finish in 129th place, while senior John Petrono posted a PR of 24:50.7 to 147th place. A PR time of 25:14.4 took 179th place for sophomore Andrew Nolan , and junior Aden Smith finished 201st at 25:43.3. “We put in some phenomenal performances today,” added Breznau. . Abdifell about 600 m in a dense field, but he got up and joined in. Fraser kept calm and ran well through the field. Andrew was with Fraser on May 6 and had a diaphragm problem but fought to the finish. “ The Spartans headed out next Friday, October 22 at the Eastern Michigan Fall Classic in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with the meeting serving as MSU’s final event before the Big Ten Championships.

