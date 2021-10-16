The men’s national table tennis team is on a serious hiatus. Compared to the women’s national table tennis team, 30-100 are rated higher





Due to the selection of singles qualifiers for the Houston World Table Tennis Championships, there seem to be some contrasts. In the field of women’s table tennis, Wang Yidi, Qian Tianyi, Chen Xingtong, who participates in the World Singles Table Tennis Championships are reassuring, and he has passed the Table Tennis Super League and the National Games. The club’s achievements, as well as young players Kuaiman and Li Yake, are beginning to threaten the position of key players in national table tennis. On the other hand, in men’s table tennis, it seems that the performance of Wang Chuqin and Lin Gaoyuan in this table tennis Super League is not reassuring, even five singles qualifications have been discussed. In fact, the men’s national table tennis team has already lost stuff. Malone, Xu Xin and Fan Zhendong still support the men’s national table tennis team. The young players and strong players cannot get more opportunities due to lack of experience in the competition. The world ranking shows that the difference between the national table tennis teams for men and women is estimated at 30-100. National Table Tennis Team 1. Fan Zhendong 2. Malone 3. Xu Xin 7, Lin Gaoyuan 12. Liang Jingkuno 17, Wang Chuqin 26, Zhao Zihao 104, Xu Chenhao 107, Sun Wen Many fans believe that the world ranking is only a consideration of a player’s attendance and cannot be used as a standard for strength. However, being able to participate in international competitions and achieve rankings is in a sense an expression of the value of players. Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Xu Xin are among the top three in the ITTF World Ranking, which is enough to explain many problems. However, in the men’s national table tennis team, there are only 7 players in the top 30, and from these 7 players, the qualifications for the World Table Tennis Championships may still be chosen. Apart from Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Liang Jingkun, who is the fifth. Candidates and fans are all talking about it, which also shows that the men’s team has still not reached the level of intense competition. From 30 to 100 there is no place for a national table tennis player. This is the so-called stall. Malone would have retired after the Tokyo Olympics. Fans believed that giving young players more opportunities and retiring veterans is one way to improve national table tennis, but the opportunities are being played out. The current national men’s table tennis team , If Ma Long Xu Xin retires , Fan Zhendong can only be left alone . National table tennis women’s team 1. Chen Meng 2. Sun Yingsha 4. Wang Manyu 5. Ding Ning 6, Zhu Yuling 7, Liu Shiwen 11. Wang Yidi 15, Chen Xingtongo 23. He Zhuojia 27. Qian Tianyi 47, Gu Yuting 65, Zhang Ruic 70, Liu Fei 89, Sun Mingyang 106, Liu Weishan The ranking of the national table tennis women’s team is obvious. In addition to Japanese table tennis player Mima Ito, there are six national table tennis players in the top seven, as well as Ding Ning, who has retired. Strength, but also threaten the position of the key players of the national table tennis, the fierce competition of the national table tennis women’s team can be seen. There are also a few players from 30 to 100. They also perform excellently in the international arena and the world rankings are also rising. Only, the competition of the women’s national table tennis team is too fierce, and Gu Yuting can only withdraw from the national team. There are also some teenagers. Representative players are Kuaiman and Li Yake. Their performances in this Super League are very eye-catching. They must also be valued by the national table tennis coaches and be able to rely on their own in international competitions. Power to improve ranking.

