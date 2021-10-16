MU XC Women’s 10th, Men’s 21st, at Bradley “Pink” Classic





PEORIA, ILLINOIS The Marquette University women finished 10th out of 37 in the 6k “red” race and the men placed 21st out of 31 in the 8k “red” race at the Bradley “Pink” Classic Friday afternoon. 10 out of 13 women and four out of 12 men set personal bests at the Newman Golf Course. “The women are racing very well, 10 personal bests speaks volumes,” said head coach Sean Birren . The women’s 6 km started in the afternoon with the “red” races. Junior Kendall pfrimmer led the way for the MU women with a personal best of 21:43.4 (6k) to finish 32nd overall. Kate Jochims followed recording a top-50 finish, 46th overall, with a time of 21:56.6. Junior Laurel Moneysmith set a new personal best (22:06.7), finishing third for the MU women, 54th overall. graduated student Emily Foley (94th) and Junior Emily Noone (118th), who set a personal best with a time of 22:42.9, rounded out Marquette’s top five. “I thought the men would have gained a few places by coming out in a better position, but I think the way they raced today will fit perfectly with what’s needed at the conference in two weeks,” said head coach Sean Birren . In the men’s 8k “red” race, Freshman Dan Weizeorick pace the men with a time of 25:15,0 to finish 72nd. David Zeller (87th) finished four seconds behind Weizeorick and set a new personal best with a time of 25:18.9. Zak Kindl (96th) and Patrick hetlage (125th) then crossed the line for the MU men to also set personal bests with times of 25:24.8 and 25:33.8 respectively. August Beyer (138th), Jordan Janusiak (25:46.3), and Austin Burke (166th) rounded out Marquette’s seven runners in the “red” race. WHITE VARIETIES: freshman Lexi Keppler finished first for the women in 69th and set a new personal best (6k) with a time of 24:26.2. freshman Gianna Konen (25:52.7) and freshmen Gretchen Pfeiffer (26:38.5) also set new personal bests by finishing 130th and 148th respectively. Grace Dargiewicz finished second behind Keppler for the MU women and placed 123rd overall. The MU men finished fourth out of 35 teams in the “white” race. In his first collegiate meeting, Tyler Re pace the men finished 18th overall with a time of 26:11.5. Cade Ferron (21st), Jadon Conroy (29th), and Greg Van Hollen (40th) all finished in the top 40 for the MU men. Junior Patrick Burns rounded up the MU men coming in 52nd overall. “As a coach I think you always see ways the athlete could be better, but in the heat of today’s events they ran so well and I’m proud of the effort I’ve seen and the results that come through those great efforts.” have been reached”, head coach Sean Birren said after the Friday night meeting. NEXT ONE: Both teams will prepare for the Illini Open on Friday, October 22. That will be their last meeting before heading to Carmel, Indiana for the BIG EAST Championships on October 29. RESULTS: RACE 6K RED WOMEN:

10 of 37

32. Kendall pfrimmer : 21:43.4*

46. Kate Jochims : 21:56.6

54. Laurel Moneysmith : 22:06.7*

94. Emily Foley : 22:29.7

118. Emily Noone : 22:42.9*

160. Marissa Valentinic : 23:02.2*

172. Mallory Lafever : 23:08.5*

202. Anna Penzkover : 23:22.0*

222. Audrey Grimm : 23:44.0* BREED 8K RED MEN: 21 of 31

72. Dan Weizeorick : 25:15,0

87. David Zeller : 25:18.9*

96. Zak Kindl : 25:24.8*

125. Patrick hetlage : 25:33.8*

138. August Beyer : 25:37.5

166. Austin Burke : 25:54.3

155. Jordan Janusiak : 25:46.3 WHITE RACE OF WOMEN 6K: 69. Lexi Keppler : 24:26.2*

123. Grace Dargiewicz : 25:31.7

130. Gianna Konen : 25:52.7*

148. Gretchen Pfeiffer : 26:38.5* 8K WHITE RACE MEN: 4 of 35

18. Tyler Re : 26:06.5*

21. Cade Ferron : 26:11.6

30. Jadon Conroy : 26:22.5

41. Greg Van Hollen : 26:37.1

52. Patrick Burns : 26:47.8 *Personal record Keep up to date with the Marquette cross country program via social media by following on Twitter (@MUTFXC) and Instagram (@MUTFXC) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MUTFXC).

