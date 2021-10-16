The top five national table tennis players have dug into the wall and the Japanese and Korean table tennis teams have thrown an olive branch. Does Fang Bo want to learn from He Zhili?

Five generals of the national table tennis team retired and were dug out, including the Japanese and South Korean table tennis teams. Will they learn from He Zhili and Tian Zhixi to join the Japanese and Korean table tennis team?

Ashin will focus on two things to talk to you: let’s talk about the first aspect first, that is, our national table tennis team has five male table tennis players and they have officially chosen to retire. And the table tennis team led by Liu Guoliang also officially held this retirement event. Among them are these five players. The most famous players are Fang Bo and Yan An, as well as Cheng Jingqi, Zheng Peifeng and Zhou Yu.

Under these circumstances, the five men’s table tennis players, although they are all in their twenties, that is, have not yet reached the age of 30, but these five players resolutely chose to stop. After all, our national table tennis team did not get very good results and did not win the honor of the championship. To put it bluntly, the results are not there now, it is better to just choose to stop. Now let’s take a look at these five men’s table tennis teams. Although they have withdrawn from our national team at the same time, including other foreign associations, they really want to dig them out.

To put it bluntly, it includes: the Japanese table tennis team, as well as the Korean table tennis team, even if it is our national second-class table tennis player, go to them to play games, in fact, the overall strength is still very strong. Therefore, the Japanese and Korean table tennis teams would like to invite the five retired players of our national table tennis team to join their team. Will they be persuaded to join them? That is, they will be moved by the conditions and salary they offer, and ultimately choose to join their team. In fact, we’ve said here that we’ll focus on talking. In the past competitions, our national table tennis team later chose to withdraw and then joined the Korean table tennis team and the Japanese table tennis team. In fact, there are still cases and examples.

It includes the player He Zhili in the past. I believe everyone knows very well. In the past, it was because of a series of handicap incidents in our national table tennis team that she later became very dissatisfied and then joined the Japanese table tennis team. Playing the game. Later she defeated Deng Yaping. It can be said that this incident has caused a lot of controversy. Even now, many expert fans and many fan friends are still surprised. And including the later Tian Zhixi, she was also the main player of our national army. She was not selected as the main position of our national army. Later, she chose to join the Korean table tennis team. So now that Fang Bo is in, are they going to be dug into South Korea or the Japanese table tennis team?

And including Liu Shiwen and others, who are now also the basic retirement age, but Liu Shiwen made it clear to the outside world that she will only join the national table tennis team in her career. Earlier, Ma Long and others also made it clear that when he retired, he would only play for our national army for the rest of his life. So from our current athletes, we can see one point: everyone is very united, even if they are now retired, even if Fang Bo Yanan and Zhou Yu and other core players have withdrawn from the table tennis world. ,,But they will certainly not join other external association teams. The unity of our national table tennis team is very strong and steadfast!

Now that the five men’s table tennis players have retired, they have been kicked out by the Japanese and South Korean table tennis teams. They are all immediately unmoved and will not join them. As for the national table tennis team Fang Bo and other 5 people, they were kicked out by the Japanese and South Korean table tennis teams. Do you think their choice is the right one?