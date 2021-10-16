Wolverines sacrifice lead in shootout loss at No. 1 Iowa





Next game: in Indiana 17-10-2021 | Afternoon B1G+ No. 2 Michigan fell to No. 1 Iowa 2-1 in the fifth round of a shootout to suffer its first loss of the 2021 season.

goalkeeper Anna Spieker earned five saves, including three in overtime, and made three stops in the shootout before Iowa took it on the last try.

Kathryn Peterson broke the scoreless tie from a penalty corner at 33:04 before Iowa tied the score on a corner of their own with only 2:46 left in the rules. Website: Iowa City, Iowa (grant field)

Score: #1 Iowa 2, #2 Michigan 1 (SO)

Facts: UM (11-1, 3-1 B1G), IE (15-0, 6-0 B1G)

Next UM event: Sunday, October 17 — in Indiana (Bloomington, Ind.), 12 noon IOWA CITY, Iowa — The No. 2 University of Michigan hockey team sacrificed a late lead to drop a 2-1 heartthrob in a shootout against No. 1 Iowa on Friday afternoon (Oct. 15) at Grant Field. In a matchup of the only unbeaten teams, it was UM that suffered its first loss of the 2021 season. It came down to the fifth and final shooter in the shootout after both teams missed their first three attempts. Iowa took the advantage in the round when senior goalkeeper Anna Spieker slipped out of the cage and, after UM made its fifth attempt, Hawkeyes’ Sofie Stribos grabbed it, dropping Spieker onto the turf before lifting a shot into the open cage. Spieker was great in the game, making five saves, including a jaw drop in the second overtime that beat her five-hole, but she got on the ball to stop it from crossing the line and cleared the ball. Spieker also defended an Iowa penalty shot minutes later in the second overtime when Iowa hit the crossbar with his shot. She noted three total stops in the overtime frames. Michigan (11-1, 3-1 Big Ten) led into the final two minutes of regulation after breaking a goalless draw at the first corner chance of the game at the 33:04 mark. Senior Kathryn Peterson both started and finished the game, inserting before getting the ball back from sophomore Anouk Veen and lift high into the cage from the left side. It was her third goal of the season. Iowa (15-0, 6-0 Big Ten) answered from their own corner at 57:14, with only 2:46 left in the regular season, when Anthe Nijzel scored on the direct shot to the bottom left corner of the UM cage. Michigan defended a pair of Iowa corners in the fourth and had just killed a five-minute yellow card—the second of the half—when the Hawkeyes pulled their keeper late for an extra striker. Iowa defeated the Wolverines 14-10, beating them 7-2, but it was Michigan that largely controlled the overtime. Senior Katie Anderson had a big change early on on a shot from the top of the circle, while UM just missed a penalty corner in the first overtime – with fifth year senior Hall O’Neill ‘s shot blocked on the goal line. The Wolverines close their road swing against Indiana on Sunday (October 17). The game is scheduled for 12 noon at the IU Field Hockey Complex and will be streamed live on B1G+.

