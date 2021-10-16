dravid: Rahul Dravid is all set to take over the role of full-time coach of the Indian cricket team







Test the tough Rahul Dravid to succeed Ravi Shastri as India head coach after T20 World Cup : reports Former test cricketer Rahul Dravid will succeed Ravi Shastri as India’s head coach after the Twenty20 World Cup. Shastri, who took the job in mid-2017, has ruled out seeking an extension after his term ends next month. According to TOI reports, former captain Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-day matches between 1996 and 2012, would be offered a two-year contract through the Indian World 50-over Championship in 2023. India’s stalwart Rahul Dravid is all set to take over the role of head coach of the national cricket team after the T20 World Cup in the UAE, having agreed to the BCCI’s offer after initial reluctance. One of the greatest ever to play for India, 48-year-old Dravid has been in charge of the India A and U-19 lineup for the past six years and many players such as Rishabh Pant, Avesh Khan, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari and Shubman Gill made it through the system he set up. He currently heads the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. “Yes, Rahul has agreed to coach the Indian team until the 2023 World Cup. Initially he was hesitant, but it is clear that President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah met Rahul on the sidelines of the IPL final where they were able to convince him,” a BCCI official told PTI under conditions of anonymity.

“It will not be an interim role,” he added. Dravid’s trusted Lieutenant Paras Mhambrey is expected to be the bowling coach, while Vikram Rathour is likely to stay on as the batting coach. However, it is clear that the BCCI will nevertheless place an advertisement for the position to ensure a fair trial is followed. After seeing Ravi Shastri achieve great success, the BCCI was always keen to appoint an Indian coach, but there were only a few of stature. A former Indian captain and stalwart had already declined to become the coach in the current team lineup as Virat Kohli still remains the Test and ODI captain. It’s been learned that bigger names have been wary of coaching a team Kohli served on the Australian tour earlier this year. The dynamics have since changed as the team outmaneuvered a stronger Australia in the absence of Kohli, who was on paternity leave at the time. Shastri was in charge of the team at a fee of Rs 8.5 crore and it is clear that BCCI is offering Dravid a significant raise which will be more than his NCA fee and Shastri’s current salary. The basic idea behind having the Dravid-Mhambrey combination in the Indian team setup is to ensure that in two years’ time when this team’s transition takes place, the core change will be smooth. “Rohit will turn 35 next year, Virat is days away from his 33rd birthday. Apart from them Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are all fantastic players but at some point in the next two years they will be phased out. “The players coming in are usually from the U-19 lineup, so it’s imperative that Dravid be hired,” the source said.

