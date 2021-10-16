State of San Diego vs. San Jos State – Game Recap – October 15, 2021





SAN JOSE, Calif. — The state of San Diego needed a spark in its attack, and Lucas Johnson delivered it. Johnson threw TD passes to Jesse Matthews in both overtime for his only game completions, when the No. 24 San Diego State finally got going on the offensive after rough regulation, beating San Jose State 19-13 on Friday night. Johnson relieved an ineffective and troubled Jordon Brookshire in the fourth quarter and came through in extra time after some shaky moments in regulation. We just thought we were a bit stagnant and we needed to do something else, said coach Brady Hoke. Neither team scored a regulation touchdown before Johnson delivered a 14-yard pass on the opening possession of overtime for the Aztecs (6-0, 2-0 Mountain West). Tyler Nevens answered with a 1-yard run for the Spartans (3-4, 1-2). But Trenton Thompson intercepted Nick Nash to start the second overtime to set the stage for Johnson and Matthews. Weve never been in a game like that before, Thompson said. It was a crazy one for us. That set the stage for Johnson and Matthews to end it with a 24-yard pass in third against man cover to help San Diego State improve to 6-0 for the second time in 46 years. I love that matchup all day long, Johnson said. He went up and made two spectacular moves. I give him a lot of props. The game was an offensive slog with the teams combining for 14 punts, four field goals, one fumble, one missed field goal, and a turnover on downs without scoring a touchdown in the regulation. The game went overtime as San Jose State ran the clock and spiked the ball in third place to set up a 52-yard field goal for Matt Mecurio with 20 seconds left. Mecurio scored 32 and 48 yards in regulation to match 52 and 26 yards field goals by San Diego State’s Matt Araiza. Araiza was the star of the regulatory game for the state of San Diego, delivering an 86-yard punt in the third quarter and backing the Spartans to their 5 with a 53-yarder late in the fourth quarter. THE TAKE OUT San Diego State: The Aztecs came in 10th in the nation in the game by rushing with 244 yards per game, but couldn’t get anything going against the Spartans at all, as the offense showed it wasn’t on a par with the miserly defense of the Aztecs. San Diego State finished with 70 yards on 36 carries. San Jose State: The Spartans just came up short in their bid to defeat a ranked team for the first time since they topped No. 16 Fresno State 62-52 in 2013. They have lost eight consecutive to ranked teams and 29 from the last 30. FLAG DAY The Spartans were flagged for offside on two point games in the first half. The first proved inexpensive as Jordan Brookshire lost a fumble after the drive was extended. But the second yielded points. The Aztecs opted for a field goal after that penalty and Araiza delivered a career-long 53-yard field goal to make it 3-0 early in the second quarter. The Spartans ended with 12 penalties. NEXT ONE San Diego State: Visit the Air Force on October 23. San Jose State: Visit UNLV on Thursday night. ——

