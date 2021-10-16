Aggies and Crimson Tide go to 1-1 draw – Texas A&M Athletics

Next game: in the state of Mississippi 21-10-2021 | 6:00 PM SECN 97.3 FM

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The Texas A&M Aggies played Friday night on Senior Night at Ellis Field against the Alabama Crimson Tide to a 1-1 draw in an even game.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide traded the same number of shots (15-15), with Alabama leading 7-5 in shots on goal and A&M by a 6-4 margin in corners, but both teams took only one win. for their solitary purposes. Eight different A&M players tried a shot in the game with Kate Colvin and Taylor pounds leading the Aggies by three. During the opening half, the Aggies got several scoring opportunities, including a close call from Pounds in the 28e minute that narrowly passed the right post.

The Aggies struggled to score early in the game while the Crimson Tide had three in the first half, all of which resulted in junior saves Kenna Caldwell . The only shot on target for the Aggies in the opening act came in the 26e minute by senior You have Kolb . Both teams had several scoring opportunities, but their backlines and goalkeepers held the game scoreless as they went to the locker room.

A&M returned to the game hungry for a goal and were the first team on the board in the 46e minute with a goal from sophomore Barbara Olivieric from freshman assists My Pante and Maile Hayes . The Crimson Tide answered back with a header in the 56th minute from Kate Henderson to an assist from Felicia Knox. Despite good chances from both teams, the score remained tied at 1-1 and the game went into overtime for the third time this season.

In the first overtime, the Aggies held the Crimson Tide to just one shot on target which was saved by Caldwell. Neither team found the back of the net, resulting in a second overtime. The second overtime period had the same results as before and the Maroon & White ended with their second draw of the 2021 campaign.

Each team stayed with the same keeper for the entire game, with Alabama McKinley trotting out Crone as the Aggies set Caldwellin’s goal. Caldwell had a strong outing, facing seven shots on target and getting away with six saves.

The Aggies’ record goes to 6-7-2 with a 2-4-1 ledger against opponents from the Southeastern Conference. Alabama moves to 8-7-1 with a 3-3-1 conference record. The Aggies maintain a 6-2-2 all-time series record with Alabama.

SCORING SUMMARY

46′ Maile Hayes sends the ball out My Pante who sees open space for Olivieri, who then capitalizes on the pass and sends it from outside the box to the back of the net. TAMU 1, BAMA 0

56′ Knox sends a free kick into the penalty area where Henderson makes the most of it and heads the ball into the goal. TAMU 1, BAMA 1

NEXT ONE

The Maroon & White will travel to Starkville next Thursday, where the Mississippi State Bulldogs will host the Texas A&M Aggies in a 6 p.m. kick-off at MSU Soccer Field.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

head coach G Warriors

About failing to maintain the momentum of the goal in the early second half

“Unfortunately, if you have a whole front line of freshmen and sophomores, that’s stuff where they learn on the fly and we have to be able to get that into play and make it a part of their vocabulary that they understand the importance of every moment in the 90 minutes. And tonight, an extra 20.”

Second midfielder Barbara Olivieric

On the high stakes of the second overtime…

“It was definitely very stressful. Of course we were intensely working to resolve it. I feel we had a few opportunities.”