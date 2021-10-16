Hord, Hampton lead women’s volleyball to 3-1 victory over Rutgers





Next game: at Purdue 17-10-2021 | 2:00 ESPN2 UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hordo hit .667 with 16 kills and seven blocks to lead No. 15 Penn State to a 3-1 (25-17, 25-10, 22-25, 25-18) win over Rutgers in Big Ten Women’s Volleyball Action Friday at Rec Hal . Penn State improved to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten to tie with Wisconsin for second in the conference standings. Rutgers saw his record drop to 8-10, 0-7. The Nittany Lions rode through the first two sets to take the early lead and put on their most dominant show of the night in set two with 17 kills to .400 hits. That momentum was lost in a 25-22 loss in set three, in which the Lions had a .130 batting percentage. Penn State bounced back strongly in set four to put an end to hopes of a Rutgers comeback. The Lions opened the set with a 6-0 run. free seniors Jenna Hampton led a solid defensive effort for Penn State as it held Rutgers at .119 for the game. She led all players with 21 digs and added five assists and two aces. Gabby Blossom was also praised by head coach Russian Rose for her defensive play. The senior setter recorded a double-double with 42 assists and a career-high 20 digs. Her previous career with many digs was 19. Adanna Rollins joined Blossom with a double-double totaling 15 kills, 14 digs, and three blocks. She now has 905 kills and 934 digs for her career. Also contributing to Penn State’s 76 digs in the four-set match were: Anjelina Starck with eight and Joni Parker with six. Anastasiya Kudryashova sparked off the bench for the Lions, finishing with seven kills at .308. Allie Holland also had seven kills while hitting .316 and added three blocks. Katie Clark had a nice piece off the bench at the end of the first set, scoring three of Penn State’s last five kills. Beka Kojadinovic remained a bright spot in Rutgers’ line-up. She finished with a team-high 12 kills while adding 13 digs and five blocks. The Scarlet Knights had 13 blocks in the game, including eight block assists from Inna Balyko. Rutgers’ win in set three ended a 51-set run of Penn State’s streak dating back to 2001. The Lions have extended their streak of wins to 30 in the series. Penn State next has a major conference matchup as the Lions travel at 2 p.m. Sunday to defeat No. 6 Purdue. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN2. The Boilermakers are 13-3 overall and 5-2 in the Big Ten after losing 3-1 to No. 7 Ohio State on Friday night. Sunday is only the second game at Holloway Gymnasium for the senior division of Penn State. The Lions have not played at Purdue since October 10, 2018.

