Men’s soccer takes 3 points with 2-1 win over Northwestern





Next game: in Michigan 22-10-2021 | 19:00 B1G+ PISCATAWAY, NJ Rutgers Men’s Soccer (8-3-2, 2-3-1) took a crucial three points on the Big Ten table Friday night at Northwestern (4-7-2, 1-5-0) with a 2-1 win over Northwestern (4-7-2, 1-5-0). Lanny & Sharon Martin Stadium. With three regular season games remaining, the Scarlet Knights’ eight wins are the most in a campaign since they had twelve during the 2015 NCAA Tournament season. The year 2015 was also the last time Rutgers won at Evanston. Ritchie Barry secured that victory with the winning goal on a well placed header in the 81st minute, a perfect cross from the left sideline by Nick Cruz . The score broke the 1-1 tie and the Scarlet Knights held out for the final nine minutes to raise the point total to seven on the Big Ten table with two conference games left in 2021. “So proud of our team,” said head coach Jim McElderry . “I thought we played well, but it’s not easy to win in this league. We scored two great goals tonight and we needed them both. We’ll enjoy this and then shift the focus to Michigan.” Rutgers got the opener then Matthew Acosta LED Jackson Temple in the 21st minute to the attacking third. The junior striker quickly pushed through the defense and ripped a left shot from the top of the 18-yard box up and over the keeper to the left side of the net for the 1-0 lead. It was the junior’s third goal of the season, who is now tied for the team management. Barry scored No. 2. Acosta records assisted No. 3 in his rookie season, while Cruz took his first of the year and fourth of his career in his senior campaign. Cruz becomes the eleventh different Scarlet Knights to book a point this season. Rain doesn’t stop @RUmensFootball pic.twitter.com/hKRZOXPhuU Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) October 16, 2021 Barry scores his second of the season, and it’s a B1G! pic.twitter.com/OCNYeSgj72 Rutgers Men’s Football (@RUmensSoccer) October 16, 2021 Northwestern tied the game in the 52nd minute after a header following a cross on the goal line was headed. Rutgers brings the all-time series with the Wildcats to 5-5 with the first win at Evanston since 2015. The Scarlet Knights have now won two straight games against Northwestern. RU outshotNU overall, 12-6, and in shots on target, 5-3. Ears Asher made two saves for the Scarlet Knights, while Temple made a match-high five shots on offense with three of those on target. Acosta also tested the northwest goalkeeper with a shot at the net. Rutgers will get another Big Ten day before playing the second of three consecutive road games on Friday, October 22 in Michigan in a 7:00 PM ET kickoff from Ann Arbor, Michigan on Big Ten+. Follow Rutgers men’s football on Twitter and Instagram (@RUmensSoccer) for the latest news and updates. The team is also on Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersMensSoccer). Follow us for all Rutgers Athletics news on Twitter (@RUAthletics), Instagram (@RUAthletics) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/RutgersAthletics). For additional updates, download theGameday App.

