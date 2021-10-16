Comebacks and Kings: Things to Learn from IPL 2021 | Cricket News







Here’s a look at key lessons from the 14th edition of the world’s richest Twenty20 tournament, which was halted in India due to the coronavirus pandemic and closed in the United Arab Emirates.

Once mocked as ‘daddy’s army’, DUBAI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs to take their fourth Indian Premier League IPL ) title.Here’s a look at key lessons from the 14th edition of the world’s richest Twenty20 tournament, which was halted in India due to the coronavirus pandemic and closed in the United Arab Emirates.Once mocked as ‘daddy’s army’, MS Dhonic ‘s Chennai proved their supremacy with their consistency as they competed for their ninth IPL final. From 40-year-old Dhoni to Dwayne Bravo at 38, Chennai had six players over 35 on their squad. But they left their younger rivals behind as they became the first team to make the playoffs and then a direct entry into the final.

Dhoni hinted that he will stay for at least one more campaign, when he said “Still I haven’t left” to commentator Harsha Bhogle’s comment about the legacy he wanted to leave behind.

Chennai made a stunning comeback after failing to make the play-offs in 2020, but Dhoni knows youth is important and some of the aging stars will be missing when Chennai regroups for the 2022 tournament. For many players, this IPL was an ideal set-up for the T20 World Cup which kicked off on Sunday in the UAE, but for 36-year-old Faf du Plessis, it was a chance to make a big statement after he left the South African squad. was dropped for the flagship event and he played a key role in Chennai’s triumph.

He amassed 633 runs in 16 games and his 59-ball 86 secured the team’s victory in the final, his 100th IPL game.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said it was “absolutely ridiculous” to let du Plessis out of the World Cup.

Kolkata’s Venkatesh Iyer made his IPL debut as an unknown in the second half of the tournament, but emerged as a leading new talent coming out of the IPL factory. A business student who initially played cricket for fun, he immediately impressed for Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata as the opener with an already established Shubman Gill.

Iyer finished with 370 runs, including four half-centuries to win praise from all sides, including coach Brendon McCullum who predicted a “great future” for the left-handed batter.

Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was the leading hitter of the season with 635 runs and was named emerging player of the IPL.

Virat Kohli’s dream of winning an IPL title as captain went up in smoke after Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to a raging Kolkata in the last four eliminators. It was Kohli’s ninth and final attempt to win the IPL since he captained Bangalore in 2013. The team’s second-place finish in the 2016 season remains their best achievement under the Indian star.

The prolific batsman announced his decision to step down as captain as he wanted to focus on scoring points for club and country. He will leave the national captaincy of the T20 at the end of the World Cup.

Kohli said he gave his “best” to the franchise. The Indian Express headlined his latest defeat as “Virat Kohli: The Untitled King”.

West Indian spinner Sunil Narine proved during the IPL that he can still outsmart batsmen with his revamped bowling action that netted him 16 wickets for Kolkata. After being called up several times to pitch in league and international cricket, Narine unveiled his new move last year, hiding the ball behind his body during the run-up, in the Caribbean Premier League.

Narine, who is not in the West India World Cup squad, showed up with a match-winning performance in the eliminator as he got big guns Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to take on Bangalore.

Skipper Morgan said “the man is always exceptional every time he takes the field”.

