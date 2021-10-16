Adult table tennis team defines tournament tour | others

The national adult table tennis team already has a concrete plan to return to court.

The integrated squad Adriana Daz, Melanie Daz, Daniely Ros, Daniel Gonzlez and Brian Afanador will compete between Europe, South America and the United States in October and November.

We already have the most concrete plans. We will go to the WTT (World Table Tennis) in Tunisia, from 24 to 30 (October) and then we go to Slovenia, from 1 to 7 (November), said coach Bladimir Daz to THE SPOKESMAN.

After playing the matches approved by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the Puerto Rican team returns to Puerto Rico to rest for a few days and take another plane to Peru, where the Pan American Championship for adults will be held. , who will be on stage in Lima from November 13 to 19.

The group will conclude its tour of tournaments at the World Table Tennis Championships that will take place in the United States for the first time, November 23-29, in Houston, Texas.

“Those are the plans we have for now,” said Bladimir, who is accompanied by coach Eladio Afanador.

Sisters Daz and Afanador have not competed since the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, where they lost in the first round.

For his part, Gonzlez last took part in the Olympic qualifier played in April. Ros was active at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.