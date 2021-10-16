



IMAGE: The West Indies are the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, having won it twice – in 2012 and 2016 – while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have each won it once. Photo: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 Once the IPL is over, another major cricket extravaganza is coming as the T20 World Cup kicks off in the UAE from Sunday. The T20 World Cup kicks off with the qualifying round, with countries such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka looking to advance to the Super 12 stages, which start on October 23. The Super 12s stage kicks off with a double header with Australia vs South Africa and England vs the West Indies. The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will take place in Dubai on October 24. The West Indies are the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, having won it twice – in 2012 and 2016 – while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have each won it once. A look at the T20 World Cup schedule: Date Matching Time Round Event location ROUND 1 October 17 Oman vs Papua New Guinea 3.30 pm IS Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat October 17 Bangladesh vs Scotland 7.30 pm IS Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat October 18th Ireland vs Netherlands 3.30 pm IS Round 1 Abu Dhabi October 18th Sri Lanka vs Namibia 7.30 pm IS Round 1 Abu Dhabi 19 October Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 3.30 pm IS Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat 19 October Oman vs Bangladesh 7.30 pm IS Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat October 20 Namibia vs Netherlands 3.30 pm IS Round 1 Abu Dhabi October 20 Sri Lanka vs Ireland 7.30 pm IS Round 1 Abu Dhabi 21st of October Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 3.30 pm IS Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat 21st of October Oman vs Scotland 7.30 pm IS Round 1 Al Almerat, Muscat 22 October Namibia vs Ireland 3.30 pm IS Round 1 Abu Dhabi 22 October Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 7.30 pm IS Round 1 Abu Dhabi SUPER 12 October 23 Australia vs South Africa 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi October 23 England vs West Indies 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi the 24th of October A1 vs B2 3.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah the 24th of October India vs Pakistan 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai October 25 Afghanistan vs B1 7.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah 26th of October South Africa vs West Indies 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai 26th of October Pakistan vs New Zealand 7.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah October 27 England vs B2 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi October 27 B1 vs A2 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi October 28 Australia vs A1 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai 29 October West Indies vs B2 3.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah 29 October Afghanistan vs Pakistan 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai 30 October South Africa vs A1 3.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah 30 October England vs Australia 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai October 31st Afghanistan vs A2 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi October 31st India vs New Zealand 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai November 1st England vs A1 7.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah November 2nd South Africa vs B2 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi November 2nd Pakistan vs A2 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi Nov 3 New Zealand vs B1 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai Nov 3 India vs Afghanistan 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi the 4th of November Australia vs B2 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai the 4th of November West Indies vs A1 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi Nov 5 New Zealand vs A2 3.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah Nov 5 India vs B1 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai Nov 6 Australia vs West Indies 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi Nov 6 England vs South Africa 7.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah November 7th New Zealand vs Afghanistan 3.30 pm IS Super 12 Abu Dhabi November 7th Pakistan vs B1 7.30 pm IS Super 12 sharjah Nov 8 India against A2 7.30 pm IS Super 12 Dubai November 10 Semifinal 1 7.30 pm IS Abu Dhabi Nov 11 Semi-Final 2 7.30 pm IS Dubai Nov 14 LAST 7.30 pm IS Dubai

