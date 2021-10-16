Connect with us

The T20 World Cup schedule

IMAGE: The West Indies are the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, having won it twice – in 2012 and 2016 – while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have each won it once. Photo: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020

Once the IPL is over, another major cricket extravaganza is coming as the T20 World Cup kicks off in the UAE from Sunday.

The T20 World Cup kicks off with the qualifying round, with countries such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka looking to advance to the Super 12 stages, which start on October 23.

The Super 12s stage kicks off with a double header with Australia vs South Africa and England vs the West Indies.

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan will take place in Dubai on October 24.

The West Indies are the most successful team in the history of the T20 World Cup, having won it twice – in 2012 and 2016 – while India, Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have each won it once.

A look at the T20 World Cup schedule:

DateMatchingTimeRoundEvent location
ROUND 1
October 17Oman vs Papua New Guinea3.30 pm ISRound 1Al Almerat, Muscat
October 17Bangladesh vs Scotland7.30 pm ISRound 1Al Almerat, Muscat
October 18thIreland vs Netherlands3.30 pm ISRound 1Abu Dhabi
October 18thSri Lanka vs Namibia7.30 pm ISRound 1Abu Dhabi
19 OctoberScotland vs Papua New Guinea3.30 pm ISRound 1Al Almerat, Muscat
19 OctoberOman vs Bangladesh7.30 pm ISRound 1Al Almerat, Muscat
October 20Namibia vs Netherlands3.30 pm ISRound 1Abu Dhabi
October 20Sri Lanka vs Ireland7.30 pm ISRound 1Abu Dhabi
21st of OctoberBangladesh vs Papua New Guinea3.30 pm ISRound 1Al Almerat, Muscat
21st of OctoberOman vs Scotland7.30 pm ISRound 1Al Almerat, Muscat
22 OctoberNamibia vs Ireland3.30 pm ISRound 1Abu Dhabi
22 OctoberSri Lanka vs Netherlands7.30 pm ISRound 1Abu Dhabi
SUPER 12
October 23Australia vs South Africa3.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
October 23England vs West Indies7.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
the 24th of OctoberA1 vs B23.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
the 24th of OctoberIndia vs Pakistan7.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
October 25Afghanistan vs B17.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
26th of OctoberSouth Africa vs West Indies3.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
26th of OctoberPakistan vs New Zealand7.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
October 27England vs B23.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
October 27B1 vs A27.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
October 28Australia vs A17.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
29 OctoberWest Indies vs B23.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
29 OctoberAfghanistan vs Pakistan7.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
30 OctoberSouth Africa vs A13.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
30 OctoberEngland vs Australia7.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
October 31stAfghanistan vs A23.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
October 31stIndia vs New Zealand7.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
November 1stEngland vs A17.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
November 2ndSouth Africa vs B23.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
November 2ndPakistan vs A27.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
Nov 3New Zealand vs B13.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
Nov 3India vs Afghanistan7.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
the 4th of NovemberAustralia vs B23.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
the 4th of NovemberWest Indies vs A17.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
Nov 5New Zealand vs A23.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
Nov 5India vs B17.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
Nov 6Australia vs West Indies3.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
Nov 6England vs South Africa7.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
November 7thNew Zealand vs Afghanistan3.30 pm ISSuper 12Abu Dhabi
November 7thPakistan vs B17.30 pm ISSuper 12sharjah
Nov 8India against A27.30 pm ISSuper 12Dubai
November 10Semifinal 17.30 pm ISAbu Dhabi
Nov 11Semi-Final 27.30 pm ISDubai
Nov 14LAST7.30 pm ISDubai

2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/the-t20-world-cup-schedule/20211016.htm

