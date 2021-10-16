



One year to go until Australia hosts the 2022 ICC T20 Men’s World Cup Press release

friday 15 oct



On the eve of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow (Sunday, October 17) in Oman and the UAE, cricket fans have double reason to celebrate, with Australia’s turn to host the premier global event for T20 cricket in just 12 months time. ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia will take place from October 16 and November 13, 2022

Qualification for the 2022 event will be determined by the results of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow.

Fans can register now to get priority access to tickets On the eve of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup, which kicks off tomorrow (Sunday, October 17) in Oman and the UAE, cricket fans have double reason to celebrate, with Australia’s turn to host the premier global event for T20 cricket in just 12 months time. The world’s best players from 16 teams will play 45 matches across the country in what will be next year’s biggest global sporting event to be hosted in Australia. It will be Australia’s first time hosting the ICC Mens T20 World Cup, following a record-breaking women’s event in 2020 that culminated in 86,174 fans attending the final at the MCG on International Women’s Day. ICC Mens T20 World Cup Local Organizing Committee CEO Michelle Enright, said:Hosting what will be Australia’s biggest sporting event next year has the potential to cheer the nations up andthe timing of the event couldn’t be better for fans across the country to re-experience the joy of live sports. We saw the power of major events to unite people and communities through sport at both the 2015 ICCMansCricket World Cup and the Womens T20 World Cup in 2020 and we can’t wait tocall people of all ages and backgrounds together for a celebration of cricket and culture in exactly one year from now. The upcoming 2021 event in Oman and the UAE will play a role in determining who will join Afghanistan, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and the West Indies and Australia, who have already qualified for the showpiece of 2022. These eight teams gained direct entry into the Super 12 of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup by finishing in the top eight on the MRFTyresICC Mens T20 International Rankings at the cut-off ahead of the 2020 postponed event. who enter the Super 12 stage of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE will automatically qualify for the event in Australia next year. The current qualifying track for the event is as follows: The 12 teams playing in the Super 12 stage of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup will automatically qualify for Australia 2022 .

. f Out of 12 automatic qualifiers, the winner and runner-up of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup plus the next six highest-ranked teams (as of 15 November 2021) will advance directly to Australia’s 2022 Super 12 stage.

t The remaining four teams from the Super 12 stage of the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup will play in Australia 2022 first round . ABOUT THE ICCMENST20 WORLD CUP2022 The ICC T20 World Cup is the top global event for T20cricket, the fastest growing game format. Originally, Australia was supposed to host the event in 2020, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for October 16 to November 13, 2022. It is Australia’s first time hosting the ICC Mens T20 World Cup after a record-breaking women’s event, which was held in February – March 2020. The final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), was won by Australia over India in front of 86,174 spectators, a record crowd for women’s sport in Australia and the second highest number ever for a women’s sporting event worldwide. The 2022 ICC Mens T20 World Cup will feature 16 international teams playing 45 matches in Australia. register now to make sure you get priority tickets through our fan presale! More information: Max Abbott Media and communication manager ICC Mens T20 World Cup Australia 2022 Local Organizing Committee M+61 409 810 915 E[email protected]

