UCLA Bruins vs. Washington Huskies College Football Week 7: Storylines to Watch

UCLA football (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) is scheduled to kick off the Week 6 game against Washington (2-3, 1-1) on Saturday at 5:30 PM

The Bruins have split their last four games after going 2-0, winning road games with both Stanford and Arizona, while losing at home to Fresno State and Arizona State. The Huskies have said goodbye to their last loss to Oregon State, beating Cal in overtime, but their early season losses to Montana and Michigan have left them well behind for the year.

Heading into the week 7 matchup, here are the most pressing questions we want answered at the final whistle.

Will the Bruins be able to throw the ball?

The Bruins would likely be committed to the run on Saturday night whatever the weather, but the chance of rain and wind could force them either way.

Admittedly, we here at All Bruins are not meteorologists. The chance of rain hitting Seattle on Saturday night has dropped anywhere from 30% to 60% and back to 50%, with a storm likely to continue by the end of the game, if at all.

If it does eventually rain, it will be interesting to see how UCLA handles this in regards to their play-calling. Washington had already played a game in the rain against Arkansas State in which they passed the ball 44 times, so the Huskies are clearly used to that kind of condition.

The Bruins have yet to play one game in the rain this season, and actually in their four seasons under coach Chip Kelly. For as many wet-ball drills as they’ve been running in practice this week, it remains to be seen how effective they could ultimately be in preparing them for Saturday.

Security is one thing, but running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown have at least done a good job of holding the ball this season. The bigger concern with the rain is the passing play and the attacking lines that come with it.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson already struggled with accuracy in dry Tucson last weekend, so it’s not surprising that things will somehow get worse in the rain in Seattle. And if he sets up in the shotgun — either for a zone reading with a running back or just regular pass play — what are the odds of Duke Clemens launching one over his head for the third game in a row.

There’s a lot at stake for the Bruins on Saturday, and a lot of it could be in Mother Nature’s hands.

Which running back stands out?

Again, the Bruins will be on the ball a lot on Saturday.

And if they run it a lot, as they have pretty much every time this season, either Brittain Brown or Zach Charbonnet has had a big day.

It’s hard to predict which one will have the better statistical performance from week to week, just based on their interchangeability and the way the staff likes to use them. We asked Coach Chip Kelly this week what the differences were between the two, and he danced around the question again praising them for looking alike.

That’s arguably the biggest positive result of having two big, physical, angry backs that are surprisingly versatile – defenses won’t be able to predict the play call based only on which running back is confused, a problem UCLA is up against walked with the Joshua Kelley-Demetric Felton pairing and the Felton-Brown duo in recent years.

Yet they are used differently in many games, and there must be some method to the frenzy that Kelly and running back coach DeShaun Foster cook up every week. It’s hard to draw conclusions based on the few patterns that have emerged from their use this year, but it’s interesting to see one being used as a close-range boy and the other being used as a groundbreaking change of tempo back, just for those roles that are reversed the week after.

Either way, Brown or Charbonnet, or maybe both, are going to set big stats on Saturday. Charbonnet was the star early on, but Brown took the spotlight against Arizona.

It’s not about whether they will succeed, but who is in charge and how much they dominate.

Can UCLA Benefit From a Struggling Quarterback?

Dylan Morris only just made the top 100 in the country in passer rating this season.

That’s far from the Jayden Daniels and Jake Haeners of the world, who both have passer scores of over 150 compared to Morris’ 123.9, and both also beat the Bruins. UCLA was able to absorb the solid statistical performance of LSU’s Max Johnson and Stanford’s Tanner McKee, but neither had the kind of efficient, accurate performance of the two star signal callers they brought down.

Morris did well last year, but has fallen sharply in 2021.

His adjusted yards per attempt, percentage of completion, and passer rating have all fallen from his freshman season. Morris passes for more yards per game, although that’s based more on a more pass-first approach to the Huskies staff than Morris plays better.

The sophomore started his season with zero touchdowns and three picks against FCS program Montana, and while he hasn’t been that bad since then, it’s not like he’s been a bummer either. Another multi-interception game against Arkansas State shows how careless he’s been, and those two appearances alone show how low Morris’ floor is.

It’s rare for a quarterback who goes against a Jerry Azzinaro defense to be forced down, and it might be too optimistic to expect Morris to be one of the few. Still, with potentially dire conditions, a shaky line of attack and Morris’ tendency to force bad balls, this may be the week when UCLA meets a quarterback who can bring out the best in himself.

Are the Bruins ready for the gauntlet?

Not to overstate the Huskies, but they still stand out as the start of a big chunk in the Bruins’ schedule this year.

In the preseason, everyone following this UCLA team worked week 7, 8 and 9 – a road game against Washington, a home game against Oregon and a road game against Utah. All three teams were ranked in the preseason and while they may not have the same brilliance as they did at the beginning of September, this will still be a deciding stretch for the Bruins.

As much as Kelly likes to ignore the idea of ​​game-to-game momentum, it’s integral to both the team’s chances in the conference race and its long-term job security.

A loss to start all this with could be disastrous and lead to an avalanche of missed opportunities for UCLA. If they can’t beat a Washington team under 500, what chance do they really have against a top 10 Oregon team or a Utah team that still hasn’t lost a conference game.

This matchup with the Huskies is the only game in this three-game trajectory that the Bruins have the best chance of winning on paper. To get the eight wins many have circled for Kelly to stay at Westwood for another year, UCLA can’t lose winable games. If they do, it means they have to make up for those losses with wins against superior teams.

As a veteran team, the Bruins should win the games they favor, perhaps causing an upset or two along the way. Washington is a pretty decent team and UCLA has to capitalize and stay alive or else the season could be lost and the search for a new coach could be just over the horizon.

