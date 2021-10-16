Victoria Azarenka back to final after faster than Jelena Ostapenko

For a moment Friday night at Stadium Court in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, everything seemed back to normal.

The crowd roared, the tennis was top notch and Victoria Azarenka was the one at the end of the match with her arms up in the win.

Azarenka defeated Jelena Ostapenko in a riveting game of 2 hours and 20 minutes to take a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory, and she will now try to make history on Sunday.

Azarenka will advance to the final where she will try to become the first woman to win this event three times. She previously won here in 2012 and 2016. She will face 23-year-old Spaniard Paula Badosa in the final. Badosa defeated Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-3.

“The most important thing today, my fight is what I can be really proud of,” Azarenka said. “There were a lot of things that I could probably do a little better, but overall she played really incredible in the first set, and didn’t give me a lot to do, so I just tried to find opportunities, really create for me to back in the game and take some more control.”

The win was Azarenka’s 33rd match win of her career at Indian Wells, the third most of all time, beating only Lindsay Davenport (47) and Maria Sharapova (38). But this one didn’t come easy.

Azarenka, this year’s number 27, was a set behind and 2-0 in the second set, but then the veteran flipped a switch. Azarenka won eight of the next nine games to win the second set 6-3 and open a 2-. 0 lead in the third set.

But then it was Ostapenko, ranked number 24, who showed the heart of a champion and regrouped to get the game back on service. It stayed that way until 5-5 when Azarenka earned a break thanks to four unforced errors in a row by Ostapenko. She was in position to serve it out and used the crowd to help her. At the ad-out, she won a point and waved her hands up to get the crowd cheering. She won the next run with a big serve to earn a match point and again praised the crowd for getting loud.

When Arally ended with Ostapenko making a mistake, Azarenka pointed to the sky, grateful for the hard-fought win.

“The crowd tonight has been amazing, this whole week they’ve been super supportive and made me feel really special out there,” said Azarenka, who said it’s nice to have the crowd there, to provide some energy. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that the audience is the only motivation. Last year we were without fans, and I was still able to bring that fight and that energy, but it does take a little extra (effort). The audience does help lift you up.”

Azarenka is trying to become the first three-time winner among the women. She currently holds two titles with Martina Navratilova, Mary Joe Fernandez, SteffiGraf, Lindsay Davenport, Serena Williams, Kim Clijsters, Daniela Hantuchova and Maria Sharapova.

Ostapenko, who is a great champion after winning the 2017 French Open, never gives up. The hard-boiled Latvian kept swinging and swinging, but the ratio of casual errors to winners went the wrong way. Reaching the semi-finals here was an excellent result for Ostapenko. Until this year, she hadn’t made it past the third round in the desert.

She admitted she was happy with her efforts this year, but she believed she let one slip.

“Overall it was a good week,” said a gruff Ostapenko after the game. “Obviously I’m very disappointed now because I feel like this was my game today and I had every chance to win. I just didn’t play well in the moments I had to play. Maybe I didn’t make the right decisions during the match.”

