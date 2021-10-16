Sports
Bulldogs drop four-set match at number 21 Tennessee
ATHENS, Ge. University of Georgia women’s volleyball team dropped to 21NS-ranked Tennessee Friday night in four sets at Stegeman Coliseum (25-22, 22-25, 17-25, 18-25).
Junior outside batter Amber Stivrins carried out the Bulldog attack Friday night and recorded 16 kills. Senior Kayla Rivera added nine kills and freshmen Abby Maesch had played eight kills in just two sets.
freshman libero Bailey Cox led the team with nine digs while junior Kacie Evans had eight in the night.
Friday’s game had a total of 32 equal chances and the lead changed 14 times.
In the opening set, a 4-0 run opened up a five-point lead for the Bulldogs when Tennessee exhausted an early timeout in the set, 10-5. With Georgia leading 11-6, the Lady Vols nearly stopped the Bulldog attack and went on a 6-1 run to set the set to 12 and force a timeout for the Bulldogs. Later, four-straight from Georgia reopened an 18-15 lead to give Tennessee the second timeout. The Lady Vols made it to one, but Georgia held on to the opening set, 25-22. Stivrins registered seven kills in the first set.
Like set one, the Bulldogs used an early scoring run to find a lead in set two, this time a 5-0 run to lead 9-5. Serving run by Clara Brower including a few aces from the freshmen. With the Bulldogs leading 12-9, Tennessee used four-straight to recapture a 13-12 lead. Georgia would find a 22-21 lead over a Stivrins ace, but Tennessee closed the second set with a 4-0 run and took the frame 25-22. Stivrins tapped the double-digit kill mark in the second, with 12 at the end of the set.
With Georgia leading 10-9, won 11 of the next 14 rallies to open a 21-12 lead over the Bulldogs in set three. Tennessee rolled to a 25-17 set three win to take a 2-1 lead in the game.
Trailing 4-3, the Bulldogs rattled four-straight to take a 7-4 lead and cause a Lady Vol timeout. Tennessee reacted after the break to tie it at 7-all. A back-and-forth followed. Georgia went on with a pair, 17-15, but a 7-2 run drew match point for Tennessee, 24-17. Tennessee completed the match in four sets, 25-18.
Georgia will continue its homestand next week with a few games against the Auburn Tigers. Georgia and Auburn will face each other at the Stegeman Coliseum Thursday and Friday. On both evenings the first service is at 19.00
head coach Tom Black
About the area around Stegeman
“I think it helps us a lot. We are super grateful; it’s a great environment. We really appreciate the fans coming. We want to keep building that and keep encouraging that. It’s a big boost for us when they come out for sure .”
On the effort of the team
“If you fight, you have a chance. We have to keep fighting. I still believe this team is going to break through, we learn a lot of lessons. It really comes down to consistency, we had a great chance to go 2-0 tonight. Then I thought the rest of the game was a very different game and we need to be mature enough to react to that With our bodies around, we had some incredible wins in rallies in transition, our service reception was just not where it’s normal so we gave away too many points. This team is fighting and that’s why I think we will get through this.”
Junior outside batter Amber Stivrins
On her attacking role
“There’s definitely a little bit of pressure, but I think that’s the job of an outside batter. We’re going to get a lot of out-of-system sets, which is good for most points in the transition. I like that pitch because it’s demands a lot from us, but I wish we could deliver more.”
About what needs to be done to be more consistent
“Not so much our game. Of course we can be more consistent, but I think we have the same aggression and intensity. Come out on the field with energy. Sometimes one mistake can lead to another. The first two sets we are really good in that cutting, but we see that point-to-point travel in the later sets. It’s just something we can definitely learn from.”
