No. 5 Women’s Swimming and Diving Texas A&M, 180-112



RESULTS COLLEGE STATION, Texas In the first double road race of the season, the women’s swim and dive team took the convincing 180-112 victory against Texas A&M. The Longhorns posted numerous NCAA “B” cut times in College Station, marked by Hailey Hernandez on the shelves and Kelly Pasha who claimed a total of five individual events in the second meeting of the season. HOW IT HAPPENED: After setting the Texas 3m program record in her collegiate debut, Hailey Hernandez swept both diving events in her first double road race of the season. She claimed her first event with 383.70 points in the 3m and followed with 328.73 in the 1m.

swept both diving events in her first double road race of the season. She claimed her first event with 383.70 points in the 3m and followed with 328.73 in the 1m. Bridget O’Neil finished second in the 1m at 308.93, while Paola Pineda finished just behind Hernandez in the 3m with 357.08.

finished second in the 1m at 308.93, while finished just behind Hernandez in the 3m with 357.08. Julia Cook , Anna Elendt , Kelly Pasha and Bridget Semenuk took the first swim of the day with a time of 1:38.70.

, , and took the first swim of the day with a time of 1:38.70. Erica Sullivan won her second consecutive 1000-yard event this season with a season-best time of 9:44.75.

won her second consecutive 1000-yard event this season with a season-best time of 9:44.75. Julia Cook earned a “B” cut standard times in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard backstroke with her winning times of 53.44 and 1:56.63, respectively.

earned a “B” cut standard times in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard backstroke with her winning times of 53.44 and 1:56.63, respectively. Anna Elendt won the 100-yard breaststroke and met the NCAA “B” standard with a time of 1:00.26 and added a 200-yard breaststroke with another NCAA “B” cut effort with a time of 2:12.21. Ellie Andrews finished second in both with times of 1:02.14 and 2:15.01.

won the 100-yard breaststroke and met the NCAA “B” standard with a time of 1:00.26 and added a 200-yard breaststroke with another NCAA “B” cut effort with a time of 2:12.21. finished second in both with times of 1:02.14 and 2:15.01. Three Longhorns, Kelly Pasha , Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray , all earned NCAA “B” cut times in the 200-yard butterfly. Pash won the event at 1:55.14, Sticklen finished second at 1:56.27 and Bray finished the top three with a time of 1:58.75.

, and , all earned NCAA “B” cut times in the 200-yard butterfly. Pash won the event at 1:55.14, Sticklen finished second at 1:56.27 and Bray finished the top three with a time of 1:58.75. The 50-yard free was claimed by sophomores Grace Cooper and her time of 22.89 seconds.

and her time of 22.89 seconds. Pash added her second individual NCAA “B” standard time on the 100-yard free, winning the event at 49.22.

Longhorns took the top four times in the 500 meter free, with Evie Pfeifer took the event with her NCAA “B” cut time at 4:45.12, while Erica Sullivan’s time of 4:46.25 also deserved the achievement. NEXT ONE: Texas will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia on November 5 for the third meeting of the season.

