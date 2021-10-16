Aggies Takes Top Five Teams At Arturo Barrios Invitational – Texas A&M Athletics

BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas In a field of nearly 35 teams, the Texas A&M men’s and women’s cross-country teams achieved top-5 placings, while Eric Casarez finished second in the men’s race Saturday at the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course.

“It was a good meeting”, distance coach Wendel McRaven said. “It was the first time we ran with a lot of teams and a lot of competitors. I think it was a good test for us. That’s why we organize this meet, we want to be tested a bit. We were not perfect, but we had a some good things happen.”

Running in cool weather of mid-60s, Texas A&M’s Casarez had a hot start and led for most of the race before dropping to second overall in the final 2,000m to finish the 8,000m course. to finish 23:34.2.

“Eric” [Casarez] “He ran well, I think he wanted to keep that string of wins alive,” said McRaven. “It’s good that we’ve been tested this week and a bit beaten by some people. It helps us stay hungry for the SEC championships.”

Casarez led the Aggies to fifth overall as a team with 204 points. Gavin Hoffpauir , Joseph Benno and Brady Grant each recorded top 50 finishes. Hoffpauir clocked 24:35.7 at 46e, Benn 47e at 24:36.0 and Grant posted 48e with a time of 24:37.4. Victor Zuniga completed the top five scorers for Texas A&M with 66e general at 24:51.2.

“We ran well,” said McRaven. “We were just never far enough and maybe that’s my fault. I really stressed them to be patient. We’ll work on that and be a little bit sharper for the SEC Championships.”

tempered by Julia Black and Santoro . Abbey with top 20 finishes, the Aggie women’s team finished fourth with 150 points. Black completed the 6,000m course with a time of 20:57.3 at 13e overall, followed by Santoro at 16e with a time of 21.0.0.

The senior duo, together with Grace Plain , Maddie Livingston and Gemma Goddard jointly walked together moving positions between 15e and 30e for the first 5,000 meters. It was with just under 600m to go, Plain faltered from 20e to get out of the top 100.

“We ran really well,” said McRaven. “We kept closing the gap and then suddenly we were fourth in the team standings. Julia [Black], Abbey [Santoro], Gemma [Goddard] and Maddie [Livingston] were all fine and then I couldn’t find Grace [Plain] in the results Only our fifth relapse so far is what hurt us a little bit. It’s okay, we’re going to learn from it and get better. We know we need to go deeper than just five runners. Our six, seven and eight runners are very important in case we have a day when our fifth runner falls behind.”

Livingston finished 28e at 21:24.1, followed by Goddard at 38e with a time of 21:33.1. Katelyn Buckley rounded out the top five scorers for the Maroon & White at 59e place clocks 21:48.7

Texas A&M will be free from competition next week before heading to Columbia, Missouri on October 29 to compete in the Southeastern Conference Championships.

Texas A&M Quotes

Distance Coach Wendel McRaven

on preparing for the SEC Championships

“Most of the work is largely done. Next week we have another good week of training. Above all, it is not so much being physically ready as being mentally prepared for what we have to do. Work has been for the most part. They have been working very hard this season worked.”

Eric Casarez

on today’s meet

“It was good to have a lot of competition for the SEC Championships. This is the biggest meeting we’ve had all season. It’s a step forward and I feel like a lot of people learned a lot today. I learned a lot today We are excited to now enter the championship season.”

