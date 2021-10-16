2021 MLB Playoffs – Best Moments From Saturday’s League Championship Action





There’s something about baseball in October that makes things a little more special and a lot more intense. The league championships will take place on Saturday in both the American League and the National League, with the remaining four teams battling for two places in the World Series. The American League Championship Series kicked off Saturday’s action, starting with the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros playing Game 2 of the ALCS. Game 1 lived up to the hype on Friday, as Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve worked their usual magic and propelled the Astros to a 5-4 win. Boston hopes to recover after a heavy loss and even the series. The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series. Both teams reached this round in dramatic fashion and are looking to continue their postseason run with a big win in Game 1. 2 Related With Boston vs. the Astros the first game of two Saturdays, stay tuned for the best moments from the game — and then with the action from Dodgers-Braves later in the day. The action started with a bang, as JD Martinez took a throw from the park for a grand slam. His bomb to the outfield gave Boston a healthy 4-0 lead in the first inning, giving starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi some breathing room before taking the mound. JUST THINGS! A grand slam ahead @JDMartinez28! pic.twitter.com/fXYwKRJLKE MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2021 When is the last game after the season where a team hit two grand slams? Spoiler alert: never. Boston did just that, extending its lead to 8-0 thanks to a homerun by Rafael Devers in the second. The @Red Stockings are on pace for 9 grand slams today. pic.twitter.com/4yR9L9t0nz MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2021 Welcome to another episode of the Enrique Hernndez show. He added to his already impressive playoff rsum with a fourth inning, 395 foot score that gave Boston a 9-0 lead. He now has 34 bases in total over his past five games, a postseason record. THERE GOES THAT MAN AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/Rcz8j6mCxN Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2021 It’s Kik’s world, we just live in it pic.twitter.com/IQmNwoT7lG Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2021 Yordan Alvarez finally got the home team on the board in the fourth inning by scoring on Kyle Tucker’s RBI-double. Chip away.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/gVfaD3ZERb Houston Astros (@astros) October 16, 2021 This was followed by a two-run single by Yuli Gurriel that enabled Carlos Correa and Tucker to add to Houston’s tally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/32412015/2021-mlb-playoffs-best-moments-saturday-league-championship-series-action The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos