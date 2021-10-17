



Borja ties career low, Michigan fourth after 36-hole tar heel invite

With a second straight 285 (-3), Michigan is fourth with a total of 570 (-6) 36 holes at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational with one round remaining.

On her second day in a row, she produced five birdies, Hailey Borja tied a career best with a 68 (-4) and moved 13 places to tie for fifth with a total of 139 (-5) over two days.

Monet Chun and Anika Dy each carded even-par 72s for a second consecutive day and are tied for the 27th on 144 (E).

Sunday’s final round will be played in fours, with the Wolverines in the final group. Website: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Class: Finley Golf Course (par 72, 6,393 metres)

Tournament: Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational (Day 2 of 3)

UM team position:4th place out of 19 teams (285-285/570, -6) after day 2

Top UM Individual: Hailey Borja , t-5e (71-68/139, -5)

Next UM Round: Sunday, October 17 — at Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational – Day 3 (Chapel Hill, NC), 8:45 AM (shotgun) Team standing (after day 2 of 3) 1. Wake Forest 283-277 = 560 (-16) 2. Virginia Tech 282-282 = 564 3. Clemson 285-280 = 565 4. MICHIGAN 285-285 = 570 5. Vanderbilt 286-287 = 573 Duke 286-287 = 573 Alabama 286-287 = 573 8. Kentucky 284-290 = 574 9. North Carolina 289-288 = 577 Mississippi State 293-284 = 577 11. Michigan State 296-285 = 581 12. Furman 290-295 = 585 13. UNC-Wilmington 295-293 = 588 N.C. State 295-293 = 588 15. Ohio State 298-291 = 589 16. Maryland 299-291 = 590 17. SMU 297-294 = 591 18. Rollins College 301-295 = 596 19. North Carolina 'B' 300-309 = 609 Top individuals 1. Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest 70-63 = 133 (-11) 2. Erica Shepherd, Duke 66-70 = 136 Melena Barrientos, Clemson 70-66 = 136 4. Krista Junkkari, North Carolina 70-68 = 138 5. HAILEY BORJA, U-M 71-68 = 139 Becca DiNunzio, Virginia Tech 73-66 = 139 Emily Mahar, Virginia Tech 69-70 = 139 8. Kayla Smith, North Carolina 69-71 = 140 Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt 70-70 = 140 Benedetta Moresco, Alabama 68-72 = 140 Other Michigan Individuals T27. Monet Chun 72-72 = 144 (E) T27. Anika Dy 72-72 = 144 (E) T33. Ashley Lau 70-75 = 145 T45. Mikaela Schulz 73-73 = 146

