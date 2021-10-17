Irish Premiership: Glentoran goalkeeper McCarey sent off for hitting team-mate Burns

Glentoran keeper McCarey sees red for collision with teammate Burns

Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was sent off for lashing out at teammate Bobby Burns during their side’s 2-2 draw with Coleraine at the Oval.

McCarey reacted angrily to Burns after Coleraine striker Cathair Friel scored to equalize with 10 minutes left.

As Friel celebrated, McCarey ran up to Burns and appeared to lash out before grabbing the defender’s shirt as he lay on the ground.

McCarey was shown a straight red card and left the field to a chorus of boos.

Burns gained possession in the halfway line leading up to Coleraine’s goal, provoking McCarey’s furious reaction.

Glentoran players Patrick McClean and Rhys Marshall separated their teammates before McCarey was shown red by referee Andrew Davey.

The game ended 2-2 and Friel saved a run for Coleraine after Jay Donnelly’s double turned the game in Glentoran’s favor after Conor McKendry’s 15th minute opener for the Bannsiders.

Cliftonville defeated Larne in top-two fight

Earlier on Saturday, Rory Hale scored twice as Cliftonville extended their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table to two points with a thrilling 2-1 win over Larne.

David McDaid canceled Hale’s early opener before the Reds captain headed the winner in 63 minutes.

Linfield replaced Larne in second with a 3-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

Glenavon took their first home win of the season with a 4-2 win over Dungannon Swifts, while Ballymena United defeated nine-man Portadown 1-0.

Cliftonville went into the top-two battle in Solitude on Saturday knowing that three points would explain their title intent, and Paddy McLaughlin’s team got off to a perfect start as Hale volleyed home after eight minutes.

Former Reds striker David McDaid, who scored twice in Larne’s European play-off win over Cliftonville in June, tied the score with a clever striker seven minutes before half-time, controlling Tomas Cosgrove’s right cross before passing Declan Dunne from close range .

McDaid’s goal came shortly after Cliftonville saw a large penalty appeal rejected when Joe Gormley fell under the challenge from Kofi Balmer.

However, the home side’s fury turned to elation when Hale – who was excellent all the time – showed up with a 63rd minute header from a Jamie McDonagh cross to keep the north side of Belfast on top.

Larne, who had also brushed off a penalty appeal by referee Raymond Crangle when Mark Randall was felled by Ronan Doherty, had a chance to save a point late via Graham Kelly, but the defender shot his volley over the crossbar after being found by cosgrove.

The result takes unbeaten Cliftonville to 20 points from eight games after a seventh consecutive home win in all competitions this season, while north Belfast are eight points better off after eight games last season.

Blues cruise past Point to finish second

Linfield reached second place in the Premiership thanks to three goals in the first half in a routine 3-0 win over Warrenpoint in Milltown.

Linfield enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and took the lead on 15 minutes.

Christy Manzinga started with a rising run up to the left side of the box, then checked back in before his progress was halted by a challenge from defender Dermot McVeigh.

Chris Shields took the dot and confidently sent goalkeeper Conor Mitchell the wrong way.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 28th minute with more than a helping hand from Luke Wade Slater of Warrenpoint, who inexplicably passed the ball over the edge of his own penalty area into the path of the onrushing Kirk Millar, who coolly passed shot Mitchell.

Four minutes later it was 3-0 when a well-developed Linfield move culminated in Stephen Fallon putting the ball neatly in the path of Christy Manzinga who fired a powerful shot past Mitchell from the edge of the box.

In a calm second half, Steven Ball’s shot hit Warrenpoint’s side net, while Michael Newberry threw a header past Linfield as the hosts fell back to a seventh consecutive league defeat.

Fitzpatrick scores double and Glenavon takes first home win

Matthew Fitzpatrick helped Glenavon to a comfortable win over a struggling Dungannon Swifts side at Morneview Park.

Three goals came in seven minutes of the first half with Mark Stafford heading the hosts up front before Ryan Mayse tied the score with a deflected strike.

Fitzpatrick pushed in to make it 2-1 and added the third early in the second half with a close-range volley.

Peter Campbell calmly shot in to extend Glenavon’s lead before Darragh McBrien surrounded the keeper and pulled back a shot late in the game.

McGrory the hero for Sky Blues

Ninth-seeded Ballymena was three points behind Portadown among them thanks to Andy McGrory’s 77th-minute winning goal at Shamrock Park.

McGrory put the ball in from close range after the visitors struggled to break through the home defence.

The Ports ended the game with nine men after Oisin Conaty was sent off in the 32nd minute for what appeared to be a stamp on Caolan Loughran and then Nathan Kerr for a second yellow card in the 76th.

Kerr was shown a yellow card by referee Evan Boyce for a cynical foul, then was shown a red card for withdrawing United substitute Ryan Waide, who had replaced Daniel Bramall, who was discharged with a suspected tibia fracture.