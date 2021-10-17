Wildcat attack smothered in three-set loss for mountaineers

Next game: at TCU 21-10-2021 | 6:30 pm Big 12 Now on ESPN+ KMAN

MANHATTAN, Kan. K-State recorded lows in total kills and success rate Friday night, as West Virginia came away with a three-set win at Bramlage Coliseum, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22.

sophomore Aliyah Carter accounted for 14 of the Wildcats’ 32 kills while redshirt junior Holly Bonde added seven. As a team, K-State (11-6, 2-4 Big 12) hit .072 by getting away with a series split with the Mountaineers (13-4, 3-3 Big 12).

“We were really challenged offensively tonight, an unusual amount of mistakes, no great decisions made,” head coach Suzie Fritz said after the game. “I didn’t think we handled the ball well enough. I didn’t like our attacking choices, I just thought there were way too many unforced mistakes on our side.”

West Virginia, the Big 12 leader in opposing success rate, forced the Cats to 23 errors behind a total of 10 blocks. Center blocker Emmy Ogogor accelerated the WVU defense by seven blocks while winger Adrian Ell finished with six. Three Mountaineers achieved double-digit digs, led by 14 setter Lacey Zerwas.

K-State managed to limit West Virginia to an efficiency of 0.146, getting a total of seven blocks of Kadye Fernholz and a career-high-binding six from Carter. Sydney Bolding added five block assistants as the Cats counted 12 team blocks in the match.

“From a defense perspective we needed to feel pretty good, having a good attacking team until (.117) on night one and then (.146) on night two,” added Fritz. “Twelve blocks is a good night in a three game game. I thought defensively we were in pretty good positions.

“Our service became more effective as the match progressed. Anytime you can keep a team under 16, 17, or 18, you have a pretty good chance of winning the match. In this particular match, that wasn’t our problem. just able to match any kind of offensive effort on our part.”

Free Mackenzie Morris led all players with 22 digs, marking the fourth time this season she has eclipsed the 20-digs plateau. The sophomore, who has played every set in her career as the Wildcat libero, now has 10 career games with 20 digs or more (fourth in program history in the rally score era).

Morris’ 22 digs equal the third most in a three-set match in the rally-scoring era (since 2001).

In the opening set, K-State managed a .000 hit efficiency as it was forced to nine errors behind five WVU blocks. Carter picked up four kills and Bonde added three.

The Mountaineers scored runs of five, four and three points (twice) taking the first frame. Ell put down four kills and added three blocks.

K-State appeared to tie the game, leading 17-16 late in the second set before West Virginia sprinted 7-1 to open a 23-18 lead. A kill by Kristin Lux closed the rally and gave WVU a 2-0 lead.

Carter added four more kills in the second and made no mistake on eight swings. Natali Petrova equaled her four kills for the Mountaineers.

A service ace from Loren Hinkle extended K-State’s lead to 20-18 in the third, forcing a timeout in West Virginia. Outside the timeout, WVU scored the next two runs to tie the score and closed the game with a 7-2 run, including scoring the last four runs of the evening.

Ell registered back-to-back kills before a match-clinching ace from Skye Stokes completed the straight-set match. Stokes brought all players up to speed with three aces, giving WVU a 7-2 advantage in service aces.

Bolding and Hinkle were responsible for the pair of Wildcat aces on the night.

Lux joined Ell in double-digit kills with 10, while Petrova finished with seven ahead of West Virginia.

K-State blocked his opponent for the 14e time this season while double digits for the 10e time.

Setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi handed out 28 assists with seven digs and two blocks.

The Wildcats head out for their next series of conferences as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs at the Schollmaier Arena next Thursday and Friday. Both games will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, while Rob Voelker will have the call on News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM, 1350 AM) and online at K-StateSports.com/Watch.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

K-State hit a season low of 0.072 (32 kills, 23 errors, 125 tries).

West Virginia finished with a percentage of .146 (36 kills, 18 errors, 123 attempts).

Carter matched a career high of six blocks.

The Cats hit double digits in blocks for the 10th time this year.

Carter was the only K-State player to reach double digits in kills with 14.

Bonde added seven kills for the Cats.

K-State led 12-10 in blocks, led by Fernholz with seven.

Morris had a match-high 22 digs for K-State.

Bolding and Hinkle had the only two aces for the Cats.

Adams-Kaonohi had 28 assists and seven digs.

West Virginia had a 7-2 lead in aces.

Ell (14) and Lux ​​(10) reached offensively led West Virginia.

The Mountaineers had 10 blocks, led by Ogogor with seven.

Zerwas (14), Alexa Hasting (11) and Petrova (10) all hit double digits in digs for WVU.

Zerwas produced her second double-double of the weekend with 25 assists.

