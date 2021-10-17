Michigan Beats No. 1 Minnesota State to Win Ice Breaker Tournament

Next game: western Michigan 22-10-2021 | 7:30 pm B1G+

Thomas Bordeleau scored and provided an assist for his third multi-point game of the season.

Brendan Brisson scored his third winning goal with 4:20 left in the game.

Erik portillo earned his fourth win of the season with a record of 27 saves.

Website: Duluth, Minnesota (AMSOIL Arena)

Score: #3 Michigan 3, #1 Minnesota State 2

Facts: UM (4-0-0), Min. State (4-2-0)

Next UM event: Friday, October 22 — vs. Western Michigan (Yost Ice Arena), 7:30 PM

DULUTH, Min. — Fighting back from a slow start for the second night in a row, the University of Michigan ice hockey team came back to beat Minnesota State 3-2 on Saturday (Oct. 16) at AMSOIL Arena. Erik portillo was excellent between the pipes for the Wolverines, pushing aside 27 of 29 Mavericks shots to help Michigan win the 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament crown.

The first period was marked by physical play as each team rolled through their lines, testing the opponent in vain.

Owen Power was awarded a minor roughing penalty with 7:48 remaining in the opening period, giving the state of Minnesota the first power play of the game. After a perfect 5-for-5 attempt on the penalty kill against Minnesota Duluth on Friday night (October 15), UM kept their momentum rolling by killing the Mavericks’ first chance with the man advantage.

After 20 minutes of play, the game remained scoreless, but UM trailed 8-3 on shots on target.

The Wolverines came out with gusto for the second period, moving their feet and drawing a penalty under 40 seconds into the frame.

Not long after, Michigan celebrated its third power play goal of the weekend. Nick Blankenburg needed just 15 seconds on the power play to score his first count of the season, a one-off stunner from the point. The captain’s shot neatly defeated the Minnesota State keeper, opening the score 55 seconds into the middle period. Luke Hughes and Michael Pastujov assisted in the Blankenburg strike. The secondary assist for Pastujov marked his 50th point as Wolverine.

UM hit two more penalties midway through the period to extend the team’s PK success to a perfect 8-for-8 at the Ice Breaker.

Shortly after, Portillo pushed an A-scoring opportunity away from the slot as traffic scrambled in front of his crease. From that scrum, Hughes scooped the puck in the transition and nearly created a clean break for himself before he got a late chance.

The state of Minnesota made a strong shift, holding possession for an extended period of time and cycling the puck around the UM zone. After a seam pass from a UM defender was deflected and “too many men” shouted from the Michigan bench, the puck slid to an open Maverick near the blue paint and he buried it at close range to set the game at 1 with 6:05 to go into the second period.

The Mavericks went into power play for the fourth time with 2:30 to go in the second period. With 19 seconds left in that man advantage, the Michigan penalty killers conceded the weekend’s first power play goal in nine chances to trail 2-1.

After two periods, the Wolverines trailed the scoreboard 2-1 and 19-10 in shots. After the buzzer to end the second period, Minnesota state goalkeeper Dryden McKay was awarded a small penalty as a result of a netfront scrum.

Michigan threatened on power play to start the third period, but failed to capitalize on the extra skater, dropping the season’s pass rate to 50 percent (7-for-14).

Back on par, the Wolverines flexed their attacking muscles to pressure the end of the Minnesota state. After setting up in the zone on a quasi-power play due to a defender’s broken stick, Jacob Truscott unleashed a shot from the left point that Thomas Bordeleau was in perfect position to bend past Mike Richter Award finalist, McKay. Bordeleau’s tip-in goal at the blue paint at 4:20 of the last frame tied the game at 2, while Truscott collected the lone assist.

The game was tied for the last part of the third period before the Michigan attack struck again. As Bordeleau skated the puck into the zone past the left boards, Pastujov drove through the center of the ice, collapsing the defense and clearing a lane for Bordeeau to find their third linemate, Brendan Brisson , with a perfect seam fit. Brisson received the puck in the pass as he entered the right circle and ripped a one-timer from his knee into the back of the net to pull Michigan ahead 3-2.

Blankenburg was ejected with 2:08 left to give Minnesota State one last shot at power play.

With 1:12 to go, Portillo choked a Maverick with the puck on top of the blue paint. Then, with 19 seconds to go, Beniers sacrificed his body for a massive shot block into the slot. With five more ticks left in the regulations, Garrett Van Wyhe lifted a stick to win a final face-off at the Michigan end.

As time went on, Truscott pinned the puck on the boards and capped off an early season trophy win for the Wolverines over the No. 1 team in the country. In the postgame ceremony, Blankenburg received the trophy and Brisson was named Player of the Game. UM celebrated the victory and the trophy-winning performance.

The win marks the fourth consecutive time Michigan has triumphed against a No. 1 ranked opponent.

Next weekend, UM returns to Wolverine State to take on Western Michigan in a home-and-home series with the Broncos. The puck drop for Friday’s (October 22) game at Yost Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:30 PM, while Saturday’s (October 23) game in Kalamazoo will start at 7:05 PM.