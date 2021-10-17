Strong day for women’s tennis at ITA Regionals





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. Saturday was another day of four singles wins for the Auburn women’s tennis team, as a quartet of Tigers advanced to the round of 16 at the ITA Southern Regional Championships. Auburn took five total wins on the day, winning four main tournaments in singles and a doubles in the round of 32. “Today we fought well as a team”, head coach Auburn Caroline Lilley said. “With completely different conditions than yesterday, our commitment to be professional and competitive gave us opportunities. Tomorrow we will bring more challenges to navigate with the same sharpness and grit.” Auburn players will make up a quarter of the round of 16, with four players continuing on Saturday. Adeline flat took the first win for Auburn, beating Ole Miss’ Ludmila Kareisova, 6-4, 6-2. Georgia Axon followed shortly after with a 6-0, 3-6, 6-0 win over Mississippi State’s Chloe Cirotte. Caroline Ansaric , ranked 45e, defeated Alabama’s Anne Marie Hiser in three sets, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. And Ariana Arseneault defeated Northwestern State’s Rozalie Dohnalova 7-5, 3-6, 6-0. Also in singles, three games were played by Tigers. Yu Chen fell to Ole Miss’ Annaelle LaClercq-Fisher in a pair of tiebreakers, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). The other two games went to tiebreaks in the third set Anastasia Astakhova fell to Kelsey Mize of the Rebels, 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (3), and Madeline Meredith dropped a 7-6 (4), 3-6, 1-0 (7) decision against UAB’s Adela Wasserbauerova. In doubles, the 19eAxon and Flach’s team won their opening game of the tournament, beating Northwestern State’s Klevisar and Minetti 8-5. But the Tiger tandem would fall short in the round of 16 against South Alabama’s Kohoutova and Tutunaru, 8-3. Arseneault and Meredith fell to Ole Miss’s Gabrielsen and Zadori in the round of 32, 8-5. The round of 16 for the singles starts on Sunday morning. Live scoring for singles will be available and the results will be posted to RollTide.com throughout the day. For the latest Auburn women’s tennis news, follow @AuburnWTennis on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. 2021 ITA Southern Regional Championships

Maroon results Saturday October 16 Singles Round of 32

Adeline flat (AU) def. Ludmila Kareisova (OM), 6-4, 6-2

Georgia Axon (AU) def. Chloe Cirotte (MSU), 6-0, 3-6, 6-0

#45 Caroline Ansaric (AU) def. Anne Marie Hiser (ALA), 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Ariana Arseneault (AU) def. Rozalie Dohnalova (NSU), 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 Singles comfort Anaelle LaClercq-Fisher (OM) beats. #116 Yu Chen (AU), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5)

Kelsey Mize (OM) beats. Anastasia Astakhova (AU), 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (3)

Adela Wasserbauerova (UAB) beats. Madeline Meredith (AU), 7-6 (4), 3-6, 1-0 (7) Doubles of 32 #19 Axon/Flach (AU) def. Klevisar/Minetti (NSU), 8-5

Gabrielsen / Zadori (OM) defeats. Arseneault / Meredith (AU), 8-5 Double round of 16 Kohoutova/Tutunaru (US) beats. #19 Axon/Flach (AU), 8-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2021/10/16/womens-tennis-strong-day-for-womens-tennis-at-ita-regionals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos