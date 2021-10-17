Tarleton takes on the elite of the South Central region at Arturo Barrios Invitational





COLLEGE STATION A young core of Tarleton cross-country talent flashed on both its short- and long-term potential at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday. Five of the six women who started for Tarleton, all underclass men, set collegiate personal bests of 6k at Watts Cross CountryCourse. of athletes are entering their first full cross country season. The lonely men supperclassmenwas Kevin Baez , the reigning Western Athletic Conference Men’s Cross-Country Athlete of the Week. For the eighth time in as manymeet, Baez was Tarleton’s top performer. He finished 37th out of 263 runners in 24:26.90 to lead Tarleton to 21st place in a field of 37 teams. Collectively, Tarleton achieved a men’s team score of 577 points and an average time of 25:44. A duo offreshman set personal bests and broke Tarleton’s top three for the first time in their Texas career. angel gomez improved his time from the Texas A&M Invitational on September 25, which also took place at Watts Cross Country Course, by three seconds to finish 111th in 25:28.70. However, the biggest individual jump of the afternoon was for fellow newcomer Austin Flores . He shaved 1:08 off his 8k time to finish in 122nd with a time of 25:42.70. Rounding of the score for the men werefreshman Freemason Alexander and sophomore Riley McClure . Alexander finished three places behind Flores in 25:45.70, while McClure clocked in at 27:18.90 to finish 183rd. On the women’s side, the 6k race marked the first time Tarleton rode the championship distance he will see at the WAC Championships, which take place on October 30 in Riverside, California. Tarleton finished 30th as a team with 809 points and an average team split of 23:58 The Texans’ top four finishers all made their collegiate 6k debuts. freshman Brooke Wendel Fresh off a win at the Ranger College Invitational on October 8, was Tarleton’s fastest finisher. She crossed the finish line in 22:52.80 and finished 113th. freshman Allison Hedrick and Sage Lancaster then together to place 157 and 172, respectively with times of 23:46.80 and 24:07.80. Hedrick was one of Tarleton’s top three finishers in all four races this season, while Lancaster was the team’s No. 2 at Ranger. sophomore Maria Diaz Fernandez , who specializes in the 800m and 1,500m during the athletics season, was not far behind Lancaster. The Madrid, Spain native posted 181stin 24:29.70 in her first collegiate 6k run. Johnnie Wilkinson , Tarleton’s only senior on either side, placed five places behind Diaz-Fernandez in 24:34.50 while Aimee Landers-Wilburn , who transferred from Austin College to Stephenville this fall, closed the Texans’ show with a time of 24:56.70, finishing 193rd.

