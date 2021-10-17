Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team?





In a huge development in Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid is said to be appointed as head coach. In a Times of India report, a top BCCI official stated that Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah met with Rahul Dravid. Apparently, it was Ganguly who persuaded Dravid to be the coach of the Indian cricket team until the 2023 World Cup. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 2021 IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. With his appointment, Dravid will soon step down as head of the NCA. This comes as a big development. Dravid had previously refused to take the job of BCCI head coach. He was happy to build the basic system in domestic cricket in India. As the coach of the Under-19 and A squads, Dravid has built a great talent pool which has given India a lot of strength on the bench. He was at the helm when India won the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. Most recently, he coached the Indian side as they toured Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is. India won both series under Dravid’s guidance. Rahul Dravid ready to transform Indian cricket team In the past, Dravid declined to take up the offer from India’s head coach. This was due to family commitments and also due to the household level work and NCA. The BCCI is only waiting for official confirmation from Dravid. But in the process, the BCCI may want to bypass the CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee). Only that body is in charge of the decision to appoint the next coach of the Indian cricket team. According to various media reports, the number of candidates is low. The BCCI has no choice but to get Dravid to agree to the role of head coach. Dravid will apparently draw a salary of Rs 10 crore for the period of two years. The TOI report further stated that Paras Mhambarey will be the new bowling coach, replacing Bharat Arun. Mhambarey and Dravid have enjoyed a wonderful partnership in the Under-19 lineup and will want to ensure they continue it with the Indian cricket team. Will Dravid officially say yes? With the lack of candidates, the BCCI is hoping that Dravid will finally get into the coaching system for Team India. Ravi Shastri’s tenure ends after the 2021 ICC World T20 in November. Dravid will reportedly take over as head coach when India takes on New Zealand at home. There is no update on the status of R Sridhar, the field coach. It is believed that Vikram Rathour will serve as the batting coach. Interestingly, Dravid, Rathour and Mhambarey all played in England’s 1996 Test series as players. The BCCI’s move to get Dravid as head coach of the Indian cricket team could change the dynamics of the squad. With India under construction for the 2022 ICC World T20 in Australia and the 2023 ICC World Cup at home, all eyes will be on BCCI. Billions of Indian cricket fans will pray for Dravid to be on board as the side’s head coach.

