How to practice table tennis alone?
An avid tennis player does not always need a sparring partner for a solid table tennis training. So, how do you practice table tennis alone with a table?
Let’s find out in today’s article.
Play position: practice with folding table tennis table
If you plan on playing table tennis alone a lot, you should always go for the play tables. The playback function practically refers to the folding function of the ping pong tables.
Here’s how you can use a folding table tennis table to practice alone:
Step 1: Squeeze the Clamps
On folding table tennis tables you will find some clamps around the base of the messages. Squeezing these clamps will move the net to the playing side of the table.
Step 2: Retract the arms
You should find retractable arms under each half of the table. Each half is upright when these arms are fully assembled. So by sliding them in, you can effortlessly fold that side of the table.
Step 3: Push the other half up
Once the arms are retracted, you can now push that half of the table vertically up to play alone. It is essential to do this so that you can play against the table itself.
Step 4: Lock the folded half in position
Well, just folding in half is of course not enough if the surface does not remain stable while playing. Use a hook at the bottom of the folded half to make sure it stays upright.
Step 5: Enjoy the playback position
Now that the table is sorted, you can use the folded half to effortlessly practice on your own. The ball will continue to bounce off the folded surface. So you can practice as long as you want without a sparring partner.
What are the best folding table tennis tables for practicing alone?
Let’s take a look at some of the best folding ping pong tables on the market today. In addition to being highly durable and functional, they are also great for playing and practicing alone at home or in the arena.
1. # Butterfly Easifold 19 Ping Pong Table
If you need a compact, foldable and playable ping pong table, you should definitely go for the Butterfly Easifold 19. It is one of the most functional table tennis tables available today, and also quite affordable.
Unlike most other traditional tables, you don’t have to move mountains to move the net to one side. The Butterfly Easifold 19 comes with a simple clip net set to make this procedure more accessible.
The whole table takes no more than 10 minutes for complete assembly. And if you want to rally for the play mode, it doesn’t even take half the original time.
It’s no fun if the balls don’t bounce back properly when you’re playing alone against the table. And that’s why the Butterfly Easifold 19 has a 19mm thick top that promotes flexible bouncing at all times.
2. # GoPlus portable table tennis table
If you don’t want to get into the hassle of assembling, there’s no better option than the GoPlus Portable An. In addition to being portable, this ping pong comes fully assembled to save you energy and time.The built-in handle provides easy access for flexible maneuverability. Wherever you want to play, you can just carry the entire table with one hand and put it there.
As the name suggests, the GoPlus Portable Ping Pong Table isn’t just built for indoor purposes. It has a constructed wooden and aluminum frame that can also handle the outdoor environment.
So if you only want to practice in the backyard, you can do that with this ping pong table.
The GoPlus portable ping pong table comes fully pre-assembled. You only need to adjust the six support feet and the attached net next to the locks to enjoy all practice sessions with ease.
3. # Lancaster 4 Piece Official Size Table Tennis Table
Next on the list for the best folding ping pong tables, we’ve got Lancaster’s 4 Piece Official Size Chart. Although it requires additional assembly, it is one of the best tables to practice table tennis as a total beginner.The Lancaster 4-piece comes with a super sturdy frame. In addition, there are corner protectors on each corner to provide sufficient stability during the matches.
This Lancaster ping pong table has a 0.625 inch table for optimal bounce. So even if you’re playing alone, you’ll be able to bounce off the table top itself.
The Lancaster 4-piece comes with a folding design for single players. You can easily split the table into two halves for effortless solo practice.
4. # JOOLA NOVA – Outdoor Ping Pong Table
JOOLA is quite known as a brand for coming up with ‘Olympic-Grade’ products. And the NEW JOOLA – Ping pong table outside is hardly an exception.This table tennis table is supplied 95% pre-assembled. You can start playing right away by putting the legs on the table top in one go.
While it is primarily an outdoor ping pong table, it is quite easy to store and fold. So you can split it into two independent halves to play only in compact arenas.
The Joola Nova table top promotes durability without compromising bounce. The combination of aluminum and plastic keeps it from chipping and cracking, while the 6mm thickness provides great bounce.
5. # PEXMOR medium table
Finally, the PEXMOR medium table is another excellent option for multi-purpose ping pong tables. In addition, it is very durable, which is a major plus.The PEXMOR medium table is already 95% pre-assembled. You just need to install the messages, and that’s it. You are ready for the ping pong playoffs.
Corner protection is a serious problem with folded tables, as they are almost always broken by the load. That is why Pexmor offers an intimate corner protection design with this table for an optimal lifespan.
The table top is covered with a waterproof PVC surface. As a result, it offers great resilience not only in normal conditions, but also when it is more humid than usual.
Final verdict
So, have you already discovered how to play table tennis only with a table? Turns out if you have the right table it’s not such a daunting task after all.
We would highly recommend going for the ?? Butterfly Easifold 19 because it is both durable and easy to assemble. But again, any of these 5 tables can be excellent for your solo table tennis sessions.
Have fun practicing!
