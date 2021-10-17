Sports
no. 9 Huskers win eighth in a row with Sweep of Illinois
The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team took its eighth straight win on Saturday night, winning Illinois 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) at the Devaney Center. The leading Huskers are now at 14-3 (8-0 Big Ten), while the Illini falls back to 12-7 (4-4).
Nebraska is the first team this year to hand UI a three-set loss. The win was the Huskers’ 10th home this season.
Madi Kubik put on an outstanding offensive performance, matching her season high for the third time with 19 kills at .457 leading all players. She added six digs and a service bait. Kubik led the Huskers in eight consecutive games.
Lindsay Krause also had seven kills with three blocks, and Lauren Stivrins had five kills while hitting .455 with two blocks.
Callie Schwarzenbach added three more stops, putting her in sixth place for career blocks (392) in Nebraska in the era of the rallies, past Brooke Delano’s 389 from 2007-11.
Lexi Rodriguez anchored the Husker defense with a match-high 17 digs. Nicklin Hames had 32 assists and 10 more digs with a block and an ace for her team-best 10th double-double this season. Kenzie Knuckles added six digs and five assists on the night.
NU batted .267 as a team, while Illinois was limited to .100. The Huskers also had the advantage in kills (42-30), assists (42-27), aces (3-1) and digs (52-37), while Illinois had the lead in blocking (9-5).
The Illini were led by seven kills apiece from Kennedy Collins and Riana Terry. Wahoo, Neb., native Kyla Swanson and Megan Cooney each had six more, and Swanson added a match-high five blocks.
Set 1 . in
Kubik put in six kills on .500 coming out of the gate as Nebraska hit .121 as a team while Illinois stayed at .000. The Illini had five blocks in the first set, led by three apiece from Swanson and Terry.
The Huskers took a 9-3 lead using a 5-0 run that included four kills from Kubik, who made four of her first five swings. NOW the Illini doubled to 12-6 on a Stivrins slide attack. The Illini came back with a 4-1 run on three blocks and a Swanson kill to narrow it down to 13-10, and by media timeout a Schwarzenbach kill had seen NOW leading 15-11.
After Kubik stopped again, Knuckles did so from the back row for a 17-12 Husker lead and a UI timeout. After a couple of Illini errors and a Kubik ace, it was 20-13 at the next break. Illinois rallied with a 3-0 run on a Terry kill, a Cooney ace and a solo block by Collins, then NU took a 23-19 timeout. Two late Illini service errors left the Huskers away 25-21.
2 . Set up
The Huskers’ first six runs all came down to kills spread across Krause, Knuckles, Stivrins, and Kubik. NU hit .818 (9-0-11) to start, and a 3-0 run on two Illini errors and another Kubik kill – her 10th – extended it to 13-6 at the first break. Kubik added three more kills for a 17-10 Husker advantage, and NU tied the seven-point margin again 20-13 on a Hames ace before a timeout from Illini. NOW beat Illinois 5-1 to cap it off, with a stop from Stivrins/Krause plus a pair of Krause kills to cap the set, 25-15.
NU, which committed no offense on the first 17 swings, batted .429 for the set. Kubik got eight kills, bringing her total to 14.
3 . Set up
Illinois took a 5-2 lead early on before NU made it 5-5 on an Illini service foul and kills by Kubik and Knuckles. An 8-1 spurt by the Huskers enhanced by a Lexi Suno kill, and Anni Evans ace and two errant Illini swings made it 13-7. Illinois got no closer than four the rest of the way as NU worked toward the sweep. Kubik’s fifth kill of the set – and 19th of the night – interrupted it, 25-19.
Record tonight’s game
-Nebraska leads the all-time series with Illinois 30-8-1, including 17-3 in the John Cook era.
-The Huskers have had five straight wins in the series dating back to 2018, and tonight was their third straight UI series.
-NU has a 12-3 lead over Illinois at home, including 5-2 at the Devaney Center.
– Nebraska’s eight-game win streak is the longest since 13 in a row as of November 2, 13, 2018.
The Huskers’ win over the Illini is their ninth 3-0 win of the year and third in a row.
Next one
Nebraska will hit the road for Iowa on Wednesday, October 20, with the first service at 7 p.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. The match will be streamed on Big Ten Network+, and John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will radio talk on Huskers Radio Network.
Sources
2/ https://huskers.com/news/2021/10/16/volleyball-no-9-huskers-win-eighth-straight-with-sweep-of-illinois.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]