no. 9 Huskers win eighth in a row with Sweep of Illinois

The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team took its eighth straight win on Saturday night, winning Illinois 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) at the Devaney Center. The leading Huskers are now at 14-3 (8-0 Big Ten), while the Illini falls back to 12-7 (4-4).

Nebraska is the first team this year to hand UI a three-set loss. The win was the Huskers’ 10th home this season.

Madi Kubik put on an outstanding offensive performance, matching her season high for the third time with 19 kills at .457 leading all players. She added six digs and a service bait. Kubik led the Huskers in eight consecutive games.

Lindsay Krause also had seven kills with three blocks, and Lauren Stivrins had five kills while hitting .455 with two blocks.

Callie Schwarzenbach added three more stops, putting her in sixth place for career blocks (392) in Nebraska in the era of the rallies, past Brooke Delano’s 389 from 2007-11.

Lexi Rodriguez anchored the Husker defense with a match-high 17 digs. Nicklin Hames had 32 assists and 10 more digs with a block and an ace for her team-best 10th double-double this season. Kenzie Knuckles added six digs and five assists on the night.

NU batted .267 as a team, while Illinois was limited to .100. The Huskers also had the advantage in kills (42-30), assists (42-27), aces (3-1) and digs (52-37), while Illinois had the lead in blocking (9-5).

The Illini were led by seven kills apiece from Kennedy Collins and Riana Terry. Wahoo, Neb., native Kyla Swanson and Megan Cooney each had six more, and Swanson added a match-high five blocks.

Set 1 . in

Kubik put in six kills on .500 coming out of the gate as Nebraska hit .121 as a team while Illinois stayed at .000. The Illini had five blocks in the first set, led by three apiece from Swanson and Terry.

The Huskers took a 9-3 lead using a 5-0 run that included four kills from Kubik, who made four of her first five swings. NOW the Illini doubled to 12-6 on a Stivrins slide attack. The Illini came back with a 4-1 run on three blocks and a Swanson kill to narrow it down to 13-10, and by media timeout a Schwarzenbach kill had seen NOW leading 15-11.

After Kubik stopped again, Knuckles did so from the back row for a 17-12 Husker lead and a UI timeout. After a couple of Illini errors and a Kubik ace, it was 20-13 at the next break. Illinois rallied with a 3-0 run on a Terry kill, a Cooney ace and a solo block by Collins, then NU took a 23-19 timeout. Two late Illini service errors left the Huskers away 25-21.

2 . Set up

The Huskers’ first six runs all came down to kills spread across Krause, Knuckles, Stivrins, and Kubik. NU hit .818 (9-0-11) to start, and a 3-0 run on two Illini errors and another Kubik kill – her 10th – extended it to 13-6 at the first break. Kubik added three more kills for a 17-10 Husker advantage, and NU tied the seven-point margin again 20-13 on a Hames ace before a timeout from Illini. NOW beat Illinois 5-1 to cap it off, with a stop from Stivrins/Krause plus a pair of Krause kills to cap the set, 25-15.

NU, which committed no offense on the first 17 swings, batted .429 for the set. Kubik got eight kills, bringing her total to 14.

3 . Set up

Illinois took a 5-2 lead early on before NU made it 5-5 on an Illini service foul and kills by Kubik and Knuckles. An 8-1 spurt by the Huskers enhanced by a Lexi Suno kill, and Anni Evans ace and two errant Illini swings made it 13-7. Illinois got no closer than four the rest of the way as NU worked toward the sweep. Kubik’s fifth kill of the set – and 19th of the night – interrupted it, 25-19.

-Nebraska leads the all-time series with Illinois 30-8-1, including 17-3 in the John Cook era.

-The Huskers have had five straight wins in the series dating back to 2018, and tonight was their third straight UI series.

-NU has a 12-3 lead over Illinois at home, including 5-2 at the Devaney Center.

– Nebraska’s eight-game win streak is the longest since 13 in a row as of November 2, 13, 2018.

The Huskers’ win over the Illini is their ninth 3-0 win of the year and third in a row.

