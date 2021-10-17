ATHENS, Go. — The last seconds were meaningless.

Except for the defense of Georgia.

For the first time all season, the fearsome Bulldogs had to concede two touchdowns in a game on Saturday. It didn’t really matter as they ran to another win, their first as the nation’s new No. 1 team with a 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky.

Still, their desire to keep Kentucky at the end of a goal, and the effort the Wildcats put in for their second TD, epitomized where Georgia now stands.

The Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) are not satisfied with just winning.

They want to bury opponents.

There may only be 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but we still don’t want anyone in our end zone, said linebacker Adam Anderson. I’m still in pain now.

Stetson Bennett, who started his third game in a row in place of the injured JT Daniels, threw for 250 yards and three touchdown passes, two of them to freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

With the game decided, Kentucky (6-1, 4-1) fell to a first deficit with the Georgia 1 in the final minute.

Will Levis was packed with a quarterback sneak. JuTahn McClain was retired on a non-profit basis. Instead of letting the clock run, the Wildcats called their final timeout.

In the end they scored. Levis delivered a quick hit to Wan’Dale Robinson, who ducked into the end zone with 4 seconds to go, as what was left of the crowd at Sanford Stadium cheered loudly.

The Georgia defense had only given up two touchdowns all season. Kentucky managed to double that total, though the Bulldogs weren’t done yet.

They were clearly angry and blocked the extra point to keep one last point off the board.

It’s just pride, said coach Kirby Smart, whose team is handing in a minuscule 6.6 points per game. When you compete at the highest level to be the best in the land, that doesn’t change regardless of the scoreboard or the time on the clock.

The Bulldogs limited Kentucky to 243 yards, while also blocking a shot for a field goal in the last game of the third quarter.

They’re a great defense, Levis said. I think we were able to do some things that we would be proud of looking at the tape, but we would have had opportunities to do a little more.

Sitting at 6-0 for the first time since 1950, the Wildcats pulled out all the stops, even hooking and lateral. But they followed 330 meters rushing in a win over LSU by just 51 yards on the ground against Georgia.

Leading just 14-7 at halftime, the Bulldogs kicked off in the second half and drove 75 yards in six games to effectively shut down the Wildcats and get a stranglehold on the SEC East race.

An apparent 59-yard touchdown pass to Bowers was negated by a holding penalty, but Bennett reconnected with the freshman in the right-hand corner of the end zone for a 27-yard score that held.

Bowers had another TD on a game of 20 meters with about 11 1/2 minutes left to make it 30-7. He finished with five receptions for 101 yards.

After a goalless opening quarter, Georgia scored on back-to-back possession. James Cook took a short pass 19 yards to the end zone, and Zamir White followed with a 24-yard scoring burst right in the middle.

Late in the first half, Kentucky finally got something going.

The Wildcats caught a break when a video review destroyed a fumble call, covering 75 yards in 13 games, converting three times in third place. Levis closed it with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Justin Rigg.

THE TAKE OUT

Kentucky: The Wildcats are building a top schedule and could take some solace in scoring their first touchdowns against Georgia since 2018. But they still have a way to go to battle the Bulldogs, who have racked up 12 straight wins in the one-sided series.

Georgia: With great confidence in Bennett, the Bulldogs were able to give Daniels two more weeks of rest before their next game. That should ensure that he is fully recovered from a lat muscle injury.

IMPLICATIONS POLL

Georgia was #1 this week for the first time since the 2008 preseason poll. That year, the Bulldogs won their opening game, but a lackluster performance saw them slip to #2.

No chance of that happening this time. Georgia was a unanimous choice for first place and will likely retain all those votes in Sunday’s new Associated Press poll.

STRIP END

Georgia’s record run of 363 extra points ended when Jack Podlesny pushed a kick wide after Bowers’ second TD catch.

The NCAA brand went back to 2014 and included six kickers: Marshall Morgan, Patrick Beless, William Ham, David Marvin, Rodrigo Blankenship and Podlesny, who had been perfect on 71 PATs before his miss.

NEXT ONE

Kentucky: After a bad week, the Wildcats head to Starkville on October 30 to take on the state of Mississippi.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are also off next weekend, then travel to Jacksonville to face Florida in the annual Cocktail Party rivalry game on October 30.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

