UK Womens Golf in eighth section to Tar Heel Invitational Final

CHAPEL HILL, NC The Kentucky women’s golf team dropped five places on Saturday, but remains in a good position for a top finish after two rounds at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational.

The Wildcats took just six strokes more than their opening tournament score, but on moving day at

UNC Finley Golf Course (par 72, 6,393 yards) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, all seven teams now facing the UK shot below par on Saturday to move ahead of Kentucky.

With 18 holes to play, the Wildcats are 2-under par overall and eighth after a 2-over-par 290 in the second round.

In terms of scores, the UK remained relatively stable despite a five-place drop thanks to two more under-perform individual rounds. After sophomore Laney Frye’s 4-under-par 68 and junior Marissa Wenzler’s 3-under-par 69 on Friday, Juniors Jensen Castle and Maria Villanueva Aperribay took their turn in red numbers.

Castle moved up the standings to tie for 17th on Saturday with a 3-under-par 69. Villanueva Aperribay rode a strong back-nine to a 1-under-par 71.

“We are close to playing really well and putting together a great round,” said United Kingdom head coach Golda Chest said. “We just make some little mistakes that cost us money and this is such a competitive field it’s hard to make up for it. We have great golf in us and we have to keep giving ourselves chances. Our putts will fall.”

Thanks to a tournament-record 63 by Rachel Kuehn, who now leads the individual standings with three shots at 11-under par, number 11 Wake Forest fired the round of the day with an 11-under-par 277. The Demon Deacons lead Virginia Tech with four shots at 16 under par.

With just one lap to go, first place is likely out of reach for the UK with seven teams for the Wildcats, but they are in position for another top-five finish as they tie a three-way tie with just one stroke. directions for fifth place.

Frye is also looking at her second consecutive top-10 finish. With a score of 3 under par overall, she is in joint eleventh place in the final round.

That final kicks off at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday with a shotgun start. Live scoring will be available on Golfstat.com.

Villanueva Aperribay and Castle used a slew of birdies on alternating nines for the day’s two Kentucky rounds.

Castle, the 2021 US Women’s Amateur champion, opened the day on fire with three straight birdies on holes two through four and four birdies on her first six holes. She parried the last three holes on the front nine to make the turn with a 32.

Although Castle failed to maintain the near-perfect play on the back nine and bogeyed a few holes, she birdied a stroke at number 17 to finish with a 69. It marked the fourth round under par in her last five collegiate games. opportunities.

Villanueva Aperribay handled it very differently than Castle. She was 2-over par on the turn, but made the back nine with five birdies, including four straight on holes 10 through 13.

With a 71 in the second round, Villanueva Aperribay is 1-over par for the tournament and is in 33rd place. Her underperformance on Saturday is her third in her last four rounds.

After Frye set a new career best with a 68 in Friday’s opener, she came back in the second round with a 73. She made four birdies, but was outweighed by five bogeys.

Junior Marissa Wenzler was held without a birdie on Saturday after carding four in her first round of 3 under par. After a 77 Saturday, she dropped to a tie for 45th at 2-over par overall.

freshman Marta Lopez Echevarria made positive gains in her second round of career for the Wildcats. After making her college debut on Friday with an 82, she shaved off five strokes to a 77 on Saturday. With a total score of 15 over par, she is tied for 91st.

The Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational is traditionally one of the top stops on the collegiate fall lei, and this year is no different. The field is made up of four teams ranked in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s latest top 15.

The Tar Heel Invitational has been a mainstay on the schedule for the Wildcats in the past, with Kentucky winning twice in 1983 and 1989.

The Wildcats took fourth place at last month’s Mason Rudolph Championship, taking the third-best 54-hole total in the history of the program and the best in opponent’s history.

