Victoria Azarenka vs. Paula Badosa Veteran vs. upstart





A classic feature of sport is a one-on-one match between a gray veteran and a talented newcomer. BNP Paribas Open fans will be treated to such a clash in the women’s final on Sunday as veteran and two-time Indian Wells champion Victoria Azarenka takes on young Spanish star Paula Badosa, who is playing in Indian Wells for the first time. Different kinds of history will be at stake as Azarenka, 32, will try to be the first woman to win this event three times. Nine players have won it twice. Meanwhile, Badosa, 23, will try to be the first woman from Spain to win this tournament. Her compatriot Conchita Martinez reached the final twice in the 1990s, but never won. More:Spain’s Paula Badosa heads to Indian Wells final, hoping to follow the path paved by Osaka, Andreescu More:Victoria Azarenka returns to BNP Paribas Open final after she beat Jelena Ostapenko. defeated Badosa would also join a rare company to win this event on her maiden voyage in Indian Wells. Bianca Andreescu in 2019 and Serena Williams in 1997 both accomplished the feat. But when it comes down to it, this will be a match-up of smart veteran vs fearless upstart. Does Azarenka feel she has an advantage, having played and won the women’s singles finals here in 2012 and 2016. “I don’t necessarily look at it that way, because every match is about writing your different story,” Azarenka said. “No year is the same. Different day, different circumstances can be. I don’t necessarily think about that. I think it’s more about how you deal with the moment that is coming.” Badosa is on what she calls a dream career, playing in her first-ever Masters 1000 final, and she’ll be facing the net of a player she’s looked up to over the years. “I’ve seen her a lot, a lot of finals, winning Grand Slams, (Masters) 1000 tournaments,” Badosa said. “I know how she plays. She’s very intense. She’s a tough one. She’s a competitor. She fights to the last ball. I know it’s going to be a tough one. But I like this kind of competition. through a final, so I can’t wait to play it. I’ve always dreamed of being in a final.” Let’s go to the band’s career track story to see the disparity between the two aggressive, entertaining players. Azarenka has 21 singles titles, two Grand Slam titles, was once the No. 1 player and has netted $33,133,916 in her singles career. She has a 33-8 record in Indian Wells. Badosa has one title, has never made it past the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam, her highest ranking is 26, and she has won $1,955,790 in her career. Badosa is 5-0 at Indian Wells. Badosa, who is seeded 21 here, has had a remarkable run, beating four consecutive top 20 players in Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova, Angelique Kerber and Ons Jabeur. Azarenka, the No. 27 seed here and No. 32-ranked player in the world, outlasted Ostapenko in a grueling semifinal Friday night, having sent off No. 7 Petra Kvitova earlier in the tournament. This will be the first meeting between the two players. “I’ve never played against Paula. I’ve never really practiced against her,” Azarenka said. “That would be something, a new challenge for me to even understand her ball, her pace. Will definitely be a little adjustment there.” Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at [email protected]

