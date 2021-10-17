Cowgirls set for Jim West Challenge





STILL WATER Oklahoma State’s top-ranked women’s golf will continue the fall portion of the season this weekend at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos. The 15 team tournament kicks off with 36 holes of action on Sunday before concluding on Monday with the final round of 18 holes at Kissing Tree Golf Club. Play starts at 8:30 a.m. CT both days on the par-72, 6,287-yard layout. The Cowgirls will face Big-12 rivals Oklahoma, TCU and Texas Tech, in addition to Houston, Kent State, Miami, Missouri, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas State, Tulsa and UNLV. HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW There will be a live stream on ESPN+ on both days, covering holes 9, 13, 14 and 18. The broadcasts will begin on Sunday at 11 a.m. and end at the end of the second round. The last round of Monday will be treated from 8.30 pm

Scores and updates will be available on golfstat.com and the team’s social media as they become available. THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER September was a month to build momentum for the Cowgirls who took two tournament wins in as many attempts. All American Caley McGinty won her first tournament as a Cowgirl and was later named Big 12 Golfer of the Month.

Oklahoma State rose to No. 1 in the most recent Golf Week rankings.

In his two tournament wins, the Pokes won by a combined 36 strokes LAST TIME OFF At the time, No. 3 Oklahoma State finished its second tournament team championship in as many attempts at the Schooner Fall Classic at Belmar Golf Club.

Four Cowgirls finished in the top-15 and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard posted her career best finish at OSU in a tie for fifth place. THE COATHOLDERS Isabella Fierro earned WGCA Honorable Mention All-American honors in 2021 after recording a score of 71.23 average and finishing in the top-10 seven times last season.

Hailey Jones recorded her first collegiate tournament win at the Dale McNamara Invitational last weekend. In her seven tournament appearances as Cowgirl, Jones has averaged 74.94 and 3.28 over par.

Rina Tatematsu was named the 2021 Big 12 Freshman of the Year after achieving five top-10 finishes, including an individual championship at the ICON Invitational.

In her nine tournament appearances as Cowgirl in 2021, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard posted four top-20 finishes, including a draw for 15th place at the NCAA Women's Championship.

posted four top-20 finishes, including a draw for 15 place at the NCAA Women’s Championship. Caley McGinty earned the Big 12 Golfer of the Month award for September after taking an individual title at the Schooner Fall Classic. McGinty has a scoring average of 67.67 and 3.33 under par after her first two appearances for OSU. Oklahoma State is coming out of a historic 2020-21 season, including the 24 . of the programe conference title and the first trip to the NCAA Championship title game. OSU won Big 12 Player, Freshman and Coach of the Year honors and placed three Cowgirls on All-American rosters. For more information on Cowgirl golf, please visit okstate.com.

