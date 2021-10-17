Game Thread: ALCS Game 2, NLCS Game 1





The ALCS kicked off yesterday, and now the NLCS is competing tonight. On Friday, the Houston Astros defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in Game 1 of the American League matchup. Both teams’ bullpens worked overtime after early exits by their starters, with each lineup hitting a pair of home runs ahead of two Enrique Hernandez for Boston, and each one of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa for Houston. The Sox built an early lead, but the Astros passed them in the late innings. The series continues Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. For Boston tonight, Nathan Eovaldic makes his third start of the postseason, after some solid five-inning efforts against the Yankees (Wild Card Game) and Rays (ALDS). for Houston, Luis Garcia was overthrown by the White Sox in the ALDS, giving up five runs before the end of the 3rd inning. Red Sox lineup (out) 1B Kyle Schwarber (L) CF Enrique Hernandez (R) 3B Rafael Devers (L) SS Xander Bogaerts (R) LF Alex Verdugo (L) DH JD Martinez (R) RF Hunter Renfroe (R) C Kevin Plaweckic (R) 2B Christian Arroyo (R) Astros setup (home) 2B Jose Altuve (R) LF Michael Brantley (L) 3B Alex Bregman (R) DH Jordan Alvarez (L) SS Carlos Correa (R) RF Kyle Tucker (L) 1B Yuli Gurriel (R) CF Chas McCormick (R) C Martin Maldonado (R) How to watch Date: Saturday October 16

Saturday October 16 Time: 1:20 p.m. PT

1:20 p.m. PT TV: Fox Dodgers vs Braves In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves will battle for the pennant, starting with Game 1 tonight. This is a rematch of last year’s NLCS, which the Dodgers won in seven games. Los Angeles planned to start Max Scherzer in this game, but they unexpectedly used him to close Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants on Thursday, so now they’re holding him back for some extra rest. Instead it’s gonna be a bullpen game, with redeemer Corey Knebel opening again, as he did in Thursday’s win for one scoreless inning. Atlanta calls on Max Fried, who dominated six scoreless innings last weekend in NLDS Game 2 against the Brewers. Braves lineup still missing outfielder Jorge Soler, after testing positive for COVID-19. Braves lineup (out) LF Eddie Rosario (L) 1B Freddie Freeman (L) 2B Ozzie Albies (S) 3B Austin Riley (R) RF Pederson game (L) CF Adam Duval (R) C Travis d’Arnaud (R) SS Dansby Swanson (R) LHP Max Fried (L) Lineup Dodgers (home) RF Mookie Betts (R) 2B Trea Turner (R) SS Corey Seager (L) 3B Justin Turner (R) C Will Smith (R) 1B Albert Pujols (R) LF AJ Pollock (R) CF Chris Taylor (R) RHP Corey Knebel (R) / bullpen game How to watch Date: Saturday October 16

Saturday October 16 Time: 5:08 p.m. PT

5:08 p.m. PT TV: TBS

