Football vs Indiana on 10/16/2021 – Box Score





Michigan St. at 12:49 PM 1st and 10th at MSU9 The drive to Michigan St. begins at 12:49 PM. 1st and 10th at MSU9 Thorne, Payton pass incomplete to Nailor, Jalen broken by Pierre, Noah. 2nd and 10th at MSU9 Walker III, Kenneth rush for the MSU11 (Kramer,Weston; Bryant,Alfred) for 2 yards. 3rd and 8th on MSU11 Thorne, Payton pass complete to Nailor, Jalen for 11 meters to the MSU22 (Pierre, Noah), 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 on MSU22 Walker III, Kenneth rush for 13 yards gain to the MSU35 (Jones,Cam), 1ST DOWN, PENALTY MSU UNS: Unsportsmanlike Conduct (Heyward,Connor) 15 yards from MSU35 to MSU20. Bryant, Alfred injured during the play 1st and 10 at MSU20 Walker III, Kenneth rush to the MSU21 (Handy,Jaren; Elliott,Demarcus) for a 1 yard win. 2nd and 9th on MSU21 Thorne, Payton rushed for 12 yards to the MSU33 (Matthews,Devon), 1ST DOWN. Matthews, Devon injured during the play 1st and 10 at MSU33 Thorne, Payton pass incomplete to Reed, Jayden broken by McFadden, Micah. 2nd and 10th on MSU33 Walker III, Kenneth rushed to the MSU36 (McFadden,Micah) for a 3-yard win. 3rd and 7th on MSU36 Thorne,Payton pass complete to Reed,Jayden for 28 yards to the IND36 (Pierre,Noah), out of bounds, 1ST DOWN. 1st and 10 at IND36 Walker III, Kenneth rush to the IND33 (McFadden,Micah) for a 3-yard win. 2nd and 7th at IND33 Walker III, Kenneth rush to the IND28 (Fitzgerald, Bryant) for a 5 yards win. 3rd and 2nd at IND28 Thorne, Payton Rush For A 3 Yards Loss On The IND31, Stumbled By Thorne, Payton On IND31 Recovered By MSU Carrick, Matt On IND31, End Of Play. 4th and 5th at IND31 Coghlin, Matt field goal from 49 yards GOOD, clock 8:31. 1st and 10 at MSU35 Coghlin, Matt kick off 65 yards to the IND00, Touchback.

