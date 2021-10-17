Dodgers NLCS bullpen play worked even though they lost Game 1

The Dodgers used a bullpen game in Game 1 of the NLCS, a situation forced by circumstances. And while the move was unconventional, the gamble helped Los Angeles navigate the Braves lineup effectively, and more importantly, the support from everyone involved.

Atlanta won Game 1 using the scant opportunities they had, but the Dodgers’ lack of attack was a bigger factor in the 3-2 loss.

We didn’t win the game because we didn’t prevent runs, manager Dave Roberts said after the game. We didn’t get the hits when we needed it.

Max Scherzer would have been the choice to start Game 1 under normal circumstances, although it became unusual when Scherzer was subpoenaed on Thursday to save Game 5 of the NLDS against the Giants. With just one day of rest, Scherzer wasn’t sure how effective he would be at a Saturday start, and he wasn’t sure how long he could have thrown.

So Scherzer was pushed back to Game 2, with another day of rest to ensure what he described as a full slate in his start.

That opened the door for Corey Knebel to start his second game in a row after the season. He allowed a run on a wild pitch, but even with that, the Dodgers’ arms were effective. Eight Dodgers-pitchers combined for three runs on six hits in 8 innings, striking out 14 without a walk. That’s a game to be won.

Roberts said that over the years he came up with the idea of ​​bullpen games, openers, using matchups.

I hated it. It wasn’t baseball Roberts told reporters in Atlanta before the game. I like to see the starters and starters go deep, but when you’re in this chair, you’re trying to win matches. That’s the bottom line. It doesn’t matter how attractive it is or what it is. The goal is to avoid runs on the pitcher’s side.

I’ve learned to soften up a bit. Different isn’t always bad.

Different got the Dodgers two different trips through the left-heavy top of the Braves batting order for their two lefthanded auxiliaries. Both Justin Bruihl and Alex Vesia struckout Freddie Freeman, Atlanta’s most dangerous batter.

Bruihl, just added to the roster on Saturday, retired all three batters he faced in his postseason debut, just 10 weeks after his Major League-debut. He was put in a situation with his best chance of success, and knew his role to perfection.

Getting buy-in from the players is crucial to any strategy, especially if it deviates even slightly from the norm. Scherzer said that while he might not like such a move during the regular season, he would be okay with following an opener through the playoffs.

As players, we just want to win, so if you tell us this is going to help us win, yes, we were all on board. let’s go for it Scherzer told reporters in Atlanta. When you get into elimination games, you get into post-season games, you do whatever it takes to win.

Ideally, the Dodgers would have a fourth starting pitcher to turn to in a game like this. Clayton Kershaw, for example, would have started Saturday if he was healthy. Or maybe in a season when Tony Gonsolin didn’t spend two long stints on the shoulder injury injured list, he could have gotten a longer line.

On Saturday, Roberts mentioned 60 or more pitches for Gonsolin before the game. But after five hard-hit balls of at least 96 mph in his seven batters, Gonsolin was pulled after 1 innings. He only allowed Austin Riley to rocket home down the left field line once, but with the margin of error being so small in a close game, he wasn’t allowed to take on Freeman.

The Dodgers faced numerous non-ideal pitching situations in the bottom half of the season, with several pitchers on the injured list, and torn by the relievers due to the great reliance on the bullpen.

Los Angeles used an opener 15 times during the regular season, then again in each of its last two postseason games. Nearly half (eight of 17) of them had a bulk pitcher who followed with at least three innings. Some, like Game 1, were more of a traditional bullpen game.

In those games, the Dodgers used an average of 6.5 pitchers, compared to 4.5 in all other games. LA has a better ERA, slower running pace and higher strikeout percentage in these bullpen/opener games.

Pitch Plans for Dodgers, 2021 pitch game Spell WL BB rate K rate ERA pitch game Spell WL BB rate K rate ERA bullpen/opener 17 11-6 (.647) 7.2% 29.1% 2.41 Traditional appetizer 152 99-53 (0.651) 8.1% 26.8% 3.04

They are 11-6 (.647) in those games and often do the best with what they had available.

With the players on board, and a collaboration between the technical staff and the front office, it’s hard to say the pitching plans haven’t worked. At the very least, it’s worth appreciating the openness to think outside the box, even trying to get the slightest benefit.

What me and I think a lot of people are involved in baseball is the players and the superstars in the game itself, Roberts explained:. But the gameplay within the game I think is something I’ve come to appreciate more.

I think for some reason baseball fans are hesitant to jump on board the game. If you’re talking about an opener, or if relievers face certain parts of the lineup, that’s play in the game, and dig on Why that particular manager wants to use that pitcher in that job instead of saying it’s stupid, i don’t like it, it’s not sexy to me. I mean, that just doesn’t make sense.