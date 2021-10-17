MUMBAI: While it’s still not confirmed in black and white, stalwarts of the game who have been involved in Indian cricket have given a thumbs up to the . in the past BCCI decides to name Rahul Dravic as the new team India coach after the World Cup T20.Dravid brings a huge amount of experience. After being a director and head coach at the National Cricket Academy will make his transition as coach of the national team smooth simply because he knows all the young cricketers – in terms of their skill level and mental toughness – who are good enough to put on the shoes of the seniors when they hang up.” main selector of india Dilip Vengsarkar TOI told Saturday.“Currently, Dravid is in the best position to know the power of the bench (of the Indian team) in the back of his palm. Moreover, he has a huge amount of experience as he played for India at international level for almost 20 years. think his presence will have a calming influence on the team and since he was part of the NCA he must be good at man management, Vengsarkar added.

It will be very good for the health of Indian cricket if he takes over the court,” Sandeep Patil, the hero of the 1983 World Cup in India, told TOI.

“His cricket knowledge will be a huge help. No one can question him or argue with him. It is a very good decision by the BCCI. If this news comes out and he takes over from Ravi (Shastri), I will be very be happy. Ravi did a very good job with the Indian team, and Rahul did a very good job with India A. He is such a gentleman, a well-educated person. It’s useless even to talk about his vast cricket knowledge, said Patil.

Patil, a former chief selector of India, gave Dravid some good advice.

Rahul now has to start all over again. Dealing with India under-19, under-22 teams is different from dealing with Indian team. I have experience with all these three jobs and I couldn’t handle the Indian team. I accept that, and I have written this in my forthcoming book: Beyond the Boundary.

It would be interesting to see how the icy Dravid fare against the highly aggressive, competitive Virat Kohli, who wears his passion on his sleeve as he plays for India.

Even (MS) Dhoni and Virat are different. Ek baraf ka gola (Dhoni, icy cold), ek aag ka shola (Virat, burning with passion). Even Ajit Wadekar was different from MAK Pataudi and Bishan Singh Bedi. We have had so many Indian captains with different personalities in terms of approach and temperament. You have to adapt. The relationship between the coach and the captains is most important for the well-being of the Indian team,” said Patil.

“Now Virat has already stepped down as captain of the T20I. In Tests he is not that aggressive – his fight with England’s James Anderson was a different case. That can happen to any player. That will not hinder relations between the coach and the captain I’m sure Rahul, with his approach, attitude, composure and cool-headedness, will coach the Indian team well. He’s such a sweetheart, Patil said.

After playing and coaching Dravid for years, Patil has a sentimental bond with Dravid.

I am blessed to see his journey up close. I played against him when Madhya Pradesh (Patil led them) defeated Karnataka in Bangalore in the Ranji Trophy. He played under me for India under-19, then India A and then made his test debut under me (in England in 1996). If this news is true, I wish him all the best. He is the darling of the entire cricket world, Patil said.

In a statement through his foundation, former Australian captain Greg Chappell, who was the coach of the 2005-07 Indian team, when Dravid was the captain, hailed BCCIs decision to appoint Dravid as India’s coach, although the decision has not been formally communicated to the world.

I am personally delighted that Dravid has been appointed as India’s next coach. Whoever followed Ravi would have huge shoes to fill after his wildly successful tenure, but Rahul is the most qualified of those who could have been elected, Chappell praised.

As a player and captain, Rahul showed himself calm, courageous, cunning and blessed with an inquiring mind. His knowledge of the game is exceptional and he has honed his managerial credentials in the years since he finished his playing career at the vital under-19 and India A levels. The seed of India’s recent international success can be traced back to the program that Rahul has under the supervision of the NCA, the Aussie sprayed great.

Chappell complimented Dravid as a class man”.

This is a courageous and foresighted appointment by the BCCI that is to be welcomed. I have a huge admiration for Rahul as a cricketer and as a man — he’s all class. I enjoyed a warm and fruitful relationship with him during my time on the Indian team, so I’m excited to see him play one of the most demanding roles in cricket, said Chappell.

I take this opportunity to wish him the best of luck in managing the day-to-day demands (and control) of this challenging job, including meeting the huge expectations invariably associated with the appointment, concluded the 73-year-old.

Prof Ratnakar Shetty, who has been an experienced administrator in the BCCI, and has worked extensively with both Dravid and Kohli, will create 100 synergy.

He played with seniors in the team like Kohli and Rohit Sharma. That mutual respect will always be there. Because of his stature, Dravid is none other than one of our greats, and that’s important, Shetty thought.

When we approached him for the coaching job in India in 2017, which he turned down at the time, it wasn’t because he was having issues with a person. Since I have known him for a long time, I can say that he is not one of those people who is prejudiced against people. It’s just that he wanted to move slowly to the senior team. He wanted to work with the India under-19 and the India A teams, and when he was ready at some point, move to the senior team. That was always his thought process, Shetty revealed.

Most of the players on this team, except for Rohit and Virat, have lasted the past seven to eight years, after Dravid retired. He would know half of the team. That should work in (him’s) favor. Instead of trying someone out and then coming up with problems, you have someone willing to take the job. You need someone who understands the team well and can move Ravis’s work forward. Dravid has already delivered when it comes to taking care of our Gen-Next, claimed Shetty.