Gators Top Aggies in Straight Sets





Next game: in Alabama 20-10-2021 | 8 pm Box score GAINESVILLE, Fla. The 23rd-ranked Florida volleyball team won the Texas A&M Aggies at the Exactech Arena on Saturday night. The Gators went to 12-6, 6-2 SEC on the year, while Texas A&M is now 11-7, 4-4 SEC on the year. UF handled the first set handily and won 25-12, before taking the second set 25-19. The Gators ended the game with a decisive 25-15 win in the final frame. Florida’s offensive attack was led by a 12-kill performance from T’ara Caesar . Lauren Forte added nine kills in the night while Merritt Beason and Thayer Hall each threw in eight kills of his own. Lauren Dooley rounded out the scorers with seven kills in the three-setter. Five Gators batted over .350 in the game: Forte (9-0-14, .643), Marlie Monserez (3-0-5, .600), Dooley (7-1-11, .545), Caesar (12-1-25, .440) and Beason (8-2-17, .353). Monserez handed out 34 assists in the game, leading the team to a .438 clip. That figure is the third-highest hitting percentage for the Gators this season. As a team, Florida held Texas A&M at a .095 clip and cut nine blocks to the net. Forte led the way with four items, while Beason and Dooley scored three each. The defense of the backcourt was led by Elli McKissock , who placed 15 digs in the three-setter. Hall himself added 10, while Beason recorded six digs that night. Ceasar scored three service aces in the match, followed by one from Beason. The Gators return to action on Wednesday, taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The first service is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU. records No. 23 Florida (12-6, 6-2 SEC)

Texas A&M (11-7, 4-4 SEC) How it happened Texas A&M took the 6-3 lead in the first, but it was the last advantage the Aggies would see in the set after the Gators fought back with a 5-0 run to take the 8-6 lead. TAMU dug itself out of the hole and tied the set to 9-9 before Florida made another run, this time a 3-0 spurt to force a Texas A&M timeout at 12-9. After that break, the momentum belonged to Florida, with the Gators taking the 21-11 lead behind service runs from Monserez, Hall and McKissock. The Aggies got one back at 21-12, but Florida closed the set with a 4-0 run to take the 1-0 lead in the game. UF hit an amazing .621 in the first set, led by six kills from Caesar. Beason followed closely with five of her own, while Forte added three kills in the set.

The start of the second set was tight between the two teams, but the Gators made it to 11-8 with three and didn’t look back. Florida pulled a whopping nine ahead at 19-10 behind a Caesar service run before the Aggies came in within three 20-17. The Gators ended the set with a 5-2 run to take the 2-0 lead in the game. UF hit .333 in the second set, led by five kills from Dooley on a .714 clip. Ceasar added four in the frame, while Hall himself threw in three kills.

Florida trailed 5-2 early in the third set, but answered with a 5-1 run to force a Texas A&M timeout with UF leading 7-6. The Gators continued to extend their lead from the timeout to take a five lead at 19-14. The Aggies narrowed the deficit to four at 19-15, but Florida closed the game with a 6-0 run to move to 12-6 on the year. The Gators hit .370 in the final frame, while holding Texas A&M at a -.036 clip. Forte posted a team-high five kills, while Hall added three in the set.

dignitaries Florida kept its opponent below a .100 clip for the fourth time this season

The Gators improve to 20-1 against the Aggies in the all-time series

Florida is now 8-0 in matches in three sets against Texas A&M

The Gators improve to 10-0 against the Aggies in Gainesville, Florida.

UF is now 9-1 in three-set matches during the 2021 campaign Thoughts of Coach Wise “It was a night where Marlie had to make a lot of choices with our attack and the batters were both creative and effective. From a defensive point of view, against a very challenging attack with one of the best setters in the league, we put in a great performance.” job they keep below their average.” Next one The Gators head to Tuscaloosa, Ala on Wednesday. to take on the Crimson Tide

The match is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on ESPNU No. 23 Florida at Alabama Broadcast Information

Date Time: Oct. 20 | 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPNU

Live stats: Statistics broadcast Serial Information No. 23 Florida in Alabama

Crimson Tide | 2021 Season Review: 9-9, 1-5 SEC This is the 50th meeting between the Gators and the Crimson Tide

Florida leads the series 49-0 (47-0 under Mary Wise )

) 3-set: 45-0 | 4-set: 4-0 | 5 Series: 0-0

Home: 25-0 | Out: 21-0 | Neutral: 3-0

Last time out: October 31, 2021 | Gainesville, Florida | W, 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-22) FOLLOW FLORIDA VOLLEYBALL FloridaGators.com

