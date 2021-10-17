DC: Giant Museums, Giant Monuments and WDCTT’s Giant Round Robin





(by Steve Hopkins) Late October is a great time to visit the Nation’s Capitol. The leaves are changing (peak foliage in the DC area is October 11-25), weekends are filled with festivals and events (Fall Harvest Festival is October 23-24 in Mount Vernon, and the Smithsonian Craft Show also kicks off on the 23rd) , and DC is a hub for sports (the NBA’s Wizards are home that weekend, and there’s a Rugby friendly at FedExField on the 23rd between the US Men’s Rugby Team and New Zealand’s famed All-Blacks squad). October 23-24 will also be the Washington DC Table Tennis USATT Sanctioned Giant Round Robin. This is an opportunity to play four round robin matches followed by a second set of matches (extra group play or single elimination) based on finishing positions in the first round robin. Those who focus solely on table tennis have good reason to visit DC for a well-organized event. Those interested in combining our sport with some free time have access to shows and events and museums (and world-class restaurants). Late October is a great time for table tennis players to visit the Nation’s Capitol. WDCTT October Open and Giant Round Robin Registration form.

