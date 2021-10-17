Sports
The Lions Cricket Club, Regina: the story of a dying cricket club who became the savior of cricket in Regina
(Courtesy of Lions Cricket Club/Facebook)
REGINA, Saskatchewan — No one is bigger than cricket and the cricket club.
If this is your first time reading this, it is critical that you know that these words can only be associated with the Lion Cricket Club, Regina.
The Lion Cricket Club was founded in the early 1990s and is based in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. It was previously known as St. George Club. Club members place the game above everyone’s selfish interest. This is pure passion.
The Lion Cricket Club came into being at a time when cricket was one of the least loved sports in Canada. In the early 1990s, when the Club was formed, there were only four other cricket clubs. The most challenging thing about having a cricket club is that only a few want to play or identify with the sport.
The weight of building the club got a little light when the club signed a memorandum of understanding with India to form the India Canada Association. The club registered as Indian Canada Cricket Club and was the only cricket club still standing at the time. However, it was still difficult to get players. They had to rely on players from Saskatoon to maintain the only remaining cricket club in Regina.
The sun shone on the club later when Mike Sharma took charge. As club president, his first point of rebranding was to change the club’s name. He had a vision that anyone could play cricket no matter where they come from, but he felt that the name of the club (Indian Canada Association) could limit that. That’s why he changed the name of the club to Lion Cricket Club.
Therefore, one of the club’s values is respect for each other, regardless of country of origin or socio-economic background. For them, equality is fundamental.
Sharmas’ rebranding tactics worked magically not only in the club, but all over Regina. First, players from different walks of life and nationality began to join the club. Second, the interest in the sport was high as donations were made to provide things the club needed to function. In less than two years, the Lions Cricket Club changed from the only cricket club in Regina to 15 additional clubs. In the end, the then mayor of Regina saw what the club was doing and secured second place for the clubs.
The Lions CC went from a dying cricket club to the revival of cricket across Regina. Today they enter three teams in competitive championships. They have two T20 teams and one ODI team.
More than that, the club has not only achieved success in staying alive in Regina and reviving cricket, but it has kept cricket alive and remained one of the dominating forces in the leagues they compete in. Their first championship came in 2013 when they became the ODI Champions of 2013. From then on, the doors of trophies opened for them.
In 2015 they became Regina T20 Champions for the first time and the following year they were crowned Division 2 Champions. They also made it to the T20 semi-finals for Division II in 2019.
Players like Abhay Panchal, Darshil Shal, Sanjay Prajapati and many others are putting their heads together to ensure they maintain a good position in the rankings.
I find it intriguing that recreation centers are often well built with a double ice block or double ball diamond or double football field costing more than $35 million, and it’s never up for debate, it’s almost automatic, but if you spend some money on a sport (cricket) that has traditionally not been invested in, people are suddenly wondering if we should spend that much money, said Mayor Patrick Brown.
The Lion Cricket Club was the first to share the good news when Mayor Patrick Brown championed a plan to spend $35 million to build a cricket stadium. This is the first in Canada and the future of cricket looks brighter.
The Lions Cricket Club may not get a lot of credit today, but history will never forget what they did for the game of Cricket in Regina. However, anyone who passionately loves the game of cricket is grateful for the Lions’ courage in ensuring they lasted when no other cricket club could.
This is a raw submission from a user. The views, information or opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of Best Version Media or its contributors.
Sources
2/ https://bvmsports.com/2021/10/15/the-lions-cricket-club-regina-the-tale-of-a-dying-cricket-club-that-became-the-savior-of-cricket-in-regina/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
