Congratulations to Liu Shiwen! National table tennis official announced the latest news, jujube can realize the dream of the world table tennis tournament, thank Liu Guoliang
Introduction: The number of places for the World Table Tennis Championships is basically locked, the controversy has been revived and the substitution of new and old has become the main problem.
We all know that Guoping’s performance at this year’s Olympics in Tokyo has attracted unprecedented attention. The main reason is not that Guoping won four golds and three silvers, but that Guoping caused the first Olympic loss in 17 years. Jin’s embarrassment. When we got used to Guoping’s invincible tyrannical attitude, we were caught off guard by the sudden loss, but in fact sports competitions are extremely risky and no one can guarantee that we can get the best results every time!
Previously, Liu Shiwen and Xu Xin, a pair of experienced partners over thirty years old, were pushed to the fore. The overwhelming voices of curses and encouragement were mixed together. Among them, the fans showed no extreme curses towards Xu Xin. After all, he had another male. The regiment won the gold medal as a consolation, while Xiaozao Liu Shiwen’s situation is slightly worse. When choosing a house in the villa some time ago, there was a lot of difficulty in the city because of the staff member’s statement “You are second”, even bringing Wang Nan and his wife into the whirlpool of public opinion.
At this stage, with the surge of young players such as Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu, it has become very difficult for Liu Shiwen to maintain her position in the new Paris Olympic cycle. However, the Houston World Table Tennis Championships in the near future will undoubtedly prove themselves again by Liu Shiwen. With her own big chance, the fans also hope that she can team up with Xu Xin again to win the Mixed Doubles Championship again. The real problem, however, is that Liu Shiwen may not even get a place in the World Table Tennis Championships.
Although Liu Shiwen had a good performance in the National Games, she not only won a gold medal in the mixed doubles, but also won Olympic champion Chen Meng and won a bronze medal in the women’s singles, but then unexpectedly missed the super competition table tennis. So many people speculate whether Liu Shiwen is about to step down and let her be virtuous, or whether her physical condition is worse. At the moment, competition for places in the World Table Tennis Championships is fierce and many factors are superimposed, and some fans even look down on Liu Shiwen’s situation.
As for women’s table tennis, Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu have decided to qualify for the competition through their own efforts, so will Liu Shiwen’s place be among the remaining two recommended places? Judging by the current situation, Liu Shiwen’s main competitors are Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi. Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi are at the peak of their careers, and they are rising fast, as can be seen from the National Games and the Table Tennis Super League, and they are not shocked at all, even when they are against Chen Meng.
It can be said that if there is no Liu Shiwen, Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi have a great chance of taking the remaining places in the World Table Tennis Championships. At present, according to Guoping’s report, it can be determined that Liu Shiwen’s name is on the list of this training camp in Wenzhou. As a result, possession of the World Table Tennis Championships is once again full of excitement.
For Liu Shiwen, the selection for the training camp this time is probably an opportunity to make her dream come true. If Liu Shiwen can put in a good performance in training and preparation, I think Liu Guoliang and other coaching staff will be more inclined to give her the place in the World Table Tennis Championships. After all, she was the defending champion of the last World Table Tennis Championships. If we speculate on the real reason why Liu Shiwen withdrew from the Ping Pong Super League, it is not difficult to conclude that it is very likely that he will adjust his condition to focus on the next World Table Tennis Championships, and this shows us also Liu Shiwen’s determination.
Still the same sentence, as long as Liu Shiwen can prove that she has the competitiveness of the teenagers, then Liu Guoliang will certainly give respect, but Chen Xingtong and Wang Yidi will have difficulty making a choice, but refer to Wang Yidi for the next foreign war. Chances are that the final choice of the coaching staff seems obvious.
