Atlanta Braves New ‘Big Boss’ Austin Riley Runs Away From Los Angeles Dodgers In Game 1 Of NLCS

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves won Game 1 of the National League Championship Series on Saturday with a bottom of the ninth clutch. And as the club danced around the field to celebrate, the frenzied crowd in Truist Park chanted “MVP! MVP!” at the hero.

If all you knew about Game 1 were these two facts, who do you think would have scored the winning goal? Freddie Freeman, right? You know, the 2020 National League MVP and the face of the Atlanta franchise.

But the correct answer is Austin Riley, whose rise this season could mean Atlanta has a new MVP in town.

Riley’s RBI single on the left field line of Los Angeles Dodgers relief Blake Treinen lifted the Braves to a 3-2 walk-off win in the series opener. Previously, Riley tied the game to 2 each by hitting a homerun over the bullpen into left field in the fourth inning off Tony Gonsolin, taking his hero on a night-long journey.

“That’s what you dream of as a kid,” Riley said.

With the double feats, Riley continued a breakout season, joining an exclusive roster of players in Braves history to have an tying hit and a game-winning hit in the same playoff game: Tony Gonzalez (1969) ), Hank Aaron (1969), Michael Tucker (1998) and Brian Jordan (1999).

“[Riley’s improvement] is really noticeable,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “You just see the confidence.”

As for Freeman – who put the Braves in the NLCS on Tuesday with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in the division series clincher – Saturday’s outing was arguably the worst game of his postseason career. Striking out four times in a playoff game for the first time, his fourth whirl came just minutes before Riley’s exploits.

But Riley’s rise this season, which continued through the playoffs, meant something crucial for a club finally trying to get past the National League behemoth in the Dodgers: this still maturing club is much more than Freddie Freeman today.

“I don’t know if we’ve won many games that Freddie’s” [struggled]said Braves manager Brian Snitker. ‘And that’s a good thing. I mean, that just shows you how these guys grow and mature and the moment isn’t too big for them.”

Riley, 24, started this season with a .232 batting average and 26 homeruns in 131 games over two big league campaigns. This season, those numbers exploded, as he hit .303 with 33 home runs, 107 RBI’s and 6.1 WAR, according to baseball-reference.com. Those numbers are why the fans may not have been misled by the MVP chants they directed Riley’s way.

After Riley’s winning goal, even as teammate Ozzie Albies raced home with the tiebreaking run, the Braves had jumped out of the dugout to chase Riley to celebrate. Red fireworks began shooting from the upper reaches of the stadium, part of the festive light show. The mascot ran around the field with a giant Braves flag. It’s the kind of cheer you expect from a home side’s winning goal in a playoff game.

“He’s the big boss,” Albies said, describing his goal of successfully stealing second base to put himself in scoring position for Riley. “Yes, once I was up, I [said] I’m going [to steal] so I can be in scoring position for Riley. I’m pretty sure; he’s been hot. He’s going to do the work. Doubtless.”

But if it wasn’t for Riley, the mood in Cobb County could have been very different because it was a game the Braves desperately needed to win.

Atlanta started their young ace Max Fried, who came into play as baseball’s most popular pitcher. They had a home advantage over the 106-win Dodgers thanks to the latter’s status as a wildcard team. And the Dodgers, who took five grueling games to eliminate the 107-win San Francisco Giants in the NLDS, went with a bullpen game in response to a heavily loaded pitching staff.

For most of Saturday’s game, the gamble worked. Fried wasn’t as sharp as he was the past few weeks, but he held the Dodgers to a few runs in six innings. Still, the Braves managed just a few runs over the Dodgers lighteners parade—eight of them at the end of the night.

Had Atlanta not taken the win and entered Game 2 in the series — with home field advantage to Los Angeles and the Dodgers sending future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to the mound on Sunday — there would have been some slight panic in Truist Park.

“It doesn’t get any easier, that’s for sure,” Snitker said. “I think all these wins here in this thing are going to be big. They’re all going to be hard to come by.”

Instead of panic, there was bedlam — and for that you have to thank Riley, the Braves’ newest MVP candidate.

“You see what he does, the at bats in the… [division series]here,” said Snitker. “I think that boy has definitely taken the next step forward.”