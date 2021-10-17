What channel is Rams vs. Giants today? Time, TV Schedule for NFL Week 6 Game





Week 5 of the NFL season was very different for Los Angeles and New York. The Rams took a pretty impressive win over Seattle, racking up a total of nearly 500 yards of offense en route to defeating the Seahawks 26-17. The win pushed the Rams to 4-1 on the season and second in the NFC West. The Giants, meanwhile, were blown away by the Cowboys 44-20 and were mightily bitten by the injury bug. Before the game even started, the Giants were out of wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. As the action got underway, their injury problems continued. They lost running back to Saquon Barkley and wide from Kadarius Toney to an ankle injury, quarterback Daniel Jones to a head injury and wide to Kenny Golladay to a knee injury at various points in the game. Jones was replaced by former Buccaneers, Jaguars and Bears starter Mike Glennon, while Barkley was replaced by former Broncos running back Devontae Booker. From now on, Barkley will miss several weeks while Jones returns to the field. The Rams currently have a top-10 attack and also one of the most balanced in the league. They have six different receivers with double-digit goals, led by Cooper Kupp, who is third in receiving yards and fifth in touchdowns. They also average 98 rushing yards per game, one of the better clips in the league. The Giants, meanwhile, were near the bottom of most offensive and defensive categories, bottoming the NFC East standings 1-4. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Rams vs. Giants game on Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels, and full NFL schedule for Week 6. MORE: Watch Rams vs. Giants live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) What channel is Rams vs. Giants today? TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Los Angeles): KTTV

KTTV TV channel (New York): WNYW

WNYW Live Streams: Fox Sports app,fuboTV The game Rams and Giants is broadcast nationally on Fox. Adam Amin will take on play-by-play duties, while former two-time Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Mark Schlereth will join him as an analyst. The duo is joined by Shannon Spake who reports from the sidelines. In Canada, viewers can watch Rams vs. Watch Giants on DAZN,who has rights to every NFL game. Start time Rams vs. Giants Date : Sunday 17 Oct.

: Sunday 17 Oct. Time: 13:00 ET | 10 a.m. PT Rams vs. Giants is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. The match starts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ NFL Week 6 Schedule Sunday 17 October Game Time (ET) Channel Dolphins vs Jaguars 9:30 am CBS Packers at Bears 1:00 pm Fox Bengal at Lions 1:00 pm Fox Texans at Colts 1:00 pm CBS Rams at Giants 1:00 pm Fox Chiefs at WFT 1:00 pm CBS Vikings at Panthers 1:00 pm Fox Chargers at Ravens 1:00 pm CBS Cardinals at Browns 4:05 p.m. Fox Raiders at Broncos 4:25 PM CBS Cowboys at Patriots 4:25 PM CBS Seahawks at Steelers 8:20 p.m. NBC Monday Oct 18 Game Time (ET) Channel Accounts at Titans 8:15 pm ESPN Rams 2021 schedule Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12 W vs Chicago, 34-14 20:20 ET NBC 2 September 19th W in Indianapolis, 27-24 13:00 ET FOX 3 Sept 26 W v Tampa Bay, 34-24 16:25 ET FOX 4 October 3 vs. Arizona 16:05 ET FOX 5 October 7 in Seattle 20:20 ET FOX 6 October 17 at New York Giants 13:00 ET FOX 7 the 24th of October vs. Detroit 16:05 ET FOX 8 Oct 31 in Houston 13:00 ET FOX 9 November 7th vs. Tennessee 20:20 ET NBC 10 Nov 15 in San Francisco 8:15 PM ET ESPN 11 – – – – 12 Nov 28 at Green Bay 16:25 ET FOX 13 5th of December vs. Jacksonville 16:25 ET CBS 14 Dec 13 in Arizona 8:15 PM ET ESPN 15 Dec 19 vs. Seattle 16:25 ET FOX 16 December 26 in Minnesota 13:00 ET FOX 17 January 2nd in Baltimore 16:25 ET FOX 18 January 9 against San Francisco 16:25 ET FOX Football schedule Giants 2021 Week Date Opponent Kick-off time (ET) TV 1 Sept 12 L vs. Broncos, 27-13 4:25 PM Fox 2 Sept 16 L in Washington, 30-29 8:20 p.m. NFL 3 Sept 26 L against Falcons 17-14 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 4 October 3 W at Saints, 27-21 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 5 October 10 L at Cowboys, 44-20 4:25 PM Fox 6 October 17 vs. Rams 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 7 the 24th of October vs. panthers 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 8 November 1st at Chiefs (Monday) 8:15 pm ESPN 9 November 7th vs. Raiders 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 10 Nov 14 Bye 11 Nov 22 at Buccaneers (Monday) 8:15 pm ESPN 12 Nov 28 vs. Eagles 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 13 5th of December with dolphins 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 14 12 December at Chargers 4:05 p.m. Fox 15 Dec 19 vs. Cowboys 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 16 December 26 at Eagles 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 17 January 2nd at Bears 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 18 January 9 vs. Washington 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox

