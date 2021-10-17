No. 7 Womens Golf Jumps To Ninth After Day Two At Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, California. The No. 7 Texas Women’s Golf team registered an impressive 7-under-par 277 on Saturday afternoon to move up seven places to ninth after the second day of the Stanford Intercollegiate at the Stanford Golf Course. UT posted the second lowest team score on Saturday, just behind tournament leader No. 1 Stanford who fired a 274.

Senior Sara Kouskova continued her strong game, posting a four-under-par 67 in Saturday’s second round to take second in the individual standings at 7-under-par 135 (68-67) after the first 36 holes . Kouskova enters Sunday’s final round five strokes behind Stanford’s Rose Zhang with a score of 12 under par 130 (65-65).

sophomore Bentley Cotton took a collegiate best 18-hole score of 3-under-par 68 on Saturday and jumped 34 places to a tie for 32nd in the individual standings at 3-over-par 145 (77-68). Cotton’s previous best round of 18 holes was 71 (twice). Junior Sophie Guoz added a 2-under-par 69 in the second round and moved 21 places to a tie for 51st at 6-over-par 148 (79-69).

The 17-team field at the Stanford Intercollegiate includes seven teams ranked in the updated Division I Muzuno WGCA Coaches Poll (October 15), including host No. 1 Stanford, No. 5 Oregon, No. 7 Texas, No. 15 UCLA , No. 18 Georgia, No. 20 Arizona State and No. 21 San Jose State.

Stanford holds the 36-hole lead with a score of 21 under par 547 (273-274). No. 5 Oregon is second with 1-under par 567 (288-279), while No. 21 San Jose State is third with even par 568 (283-285). The Longhorns improved their team score by 26 strokes on Saturday and have a total of 36 holes of 12-over-par 580 (303-277).

The Stanford Intercollegiate will conclude with 18 holes on Sunday, October 17. Texas will be matched with Georgia, Washington and the Stanford ‘B’ squad for Sunday’s final round, with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. PT).

The line up